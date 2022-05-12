Hayden disagrees with Shastri’s 'Virat Kohli needs a break' remark, questions 'does he say the same about Rohit Sharma'

Virat Kohli's form has troubled the premier India batter for a long time now. The talismanic cricketer, who once ruled the charts in almost every format, has been struggling to pile big totals and the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has made matters worse. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Batting at an average of 19.64, the 33-year-old has managed just 216 runs from 12 outings, with a 53-ball 58 against Gujarat Titans being his best.

Looking at Kohli's poor run, many have suggested a long break from the sport will help the 33-year-old return to form. Among those, who have suggested the same, the prominent names are former India coach Ravi Shastri and ex-chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Also Read | Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan reacts to Virat Kohli's poor form

While the focus has been on Kohli, Rohit Sharma is another premier Indian batter who has struggled for runs. The Mumbai Indians captain has so far amassed 200 runs from 11 matches and is yet to slam a half-century.

So when the debate of Kohli needing a break was raised by commentator Harsha Bhogle during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Matthew Hayden had a totally different take on it.

The question was raised by Bhogle after Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck, the third time in the season.

It was during the second over of the RCB innings, Bhogle spoke about Shastri's point and asked fellow commentators Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar to share their views on it.

Responding to it, Hayden said: "Does he (Ravi Shastri) say the same about Rohit Sharma? I mean these guys are playing cricket all the time, of course these tournaments, they come around so quickly, you get yourself into a mental space and Kohli has been brilliant at it for so many years, so animated, so passionate. To come off that though just for a moment and you are under pressure," said Hayden on-air.

WATCH: RCB bubble manager takes down Kohli in table tennis

"It takes so much courage as well, no player ever believes that they can go to the selector and go, 'sorry, I need to be out' because you wanna play, you wanna be that person to take control of the innings. It is so frustrating when you are getting into a little rut, you cannot find ways out. Sometimes it can be an explosive cover drive, a great pull shot or in Virat Kohli's case, just a fantastic one or two with hard and positive body language like David Warner," he added.

"The only reason I brought that up, Ravi and Virat have known each other so well over the last 3-4 years, have run a lot of campaigns together, been very good at Test cricket. He knows the inner mind," Bhogle replied to Hayden

Gavaskar then joined the conversation and said: "As long as the break does not mean that you are missing India matches. India matches have to be No.1 every single time, as simple as that."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON