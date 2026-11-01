Gautam Gambhir insists on dressing-room security amid questions over India's selection policy

The Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has defended the team's selection policy. He reiterated that the think tank values continuity and consistency, even when prodigious talent is pushing through the ranks. Gautam Gambhir has talked about the thought behind India's selection policy. (AFP)

Gambhir and India’s T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, have faced considerable criticism for not giving enough opportunities to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young left-hander was played at No. 3 in the second T20I of the five-match series, where he managed to score only four runs off eight balls. In the next match, Sooryavanshi was promoted to the opening slot in a chase of 199. He responded with 45 off 19 deliveries and played a crucial role in India chasing down the total in just 13.3 overs.

However, India decided to keep him out of the playing XI for the fourth and fifth matches. Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Gambhir asserted that his job is to make the right decisions, not the ones that appease the masses.

Gambhir emphasises dressing-room security Speaking to the official broadcaster of the India vs New Zealand series, Gambhir said, “First of all, my job is not to make everyone happy. My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular decisions. And that is what I’m there for.”

He stressed that in a healthy dressing room, players should feel secure about their positions. Gambhir suggested that chopping and changing merely because a promising talent is available could create uncertainty among the players. “Because, as you just mentioned, there’s a lot of talent. But again, I think guys who have done phenomenally well over a longer period of time obviously deserve a longer rope. And that is exactly how we approach the series,” Gambhir said.

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Gambhir highlights India's relentless schedule The Indian coach also highlighted how the squad has been coping with a relentless schedule. He praised the players for adapting to different conditions. “It’s been a very short turnaround as well. We finished off on the 17th, flew on the 18th. We had one practice session. I’ve got to give it to the boys, the way they adapted to the conditions.”

India have already sealed the series after winning the first three T20Is against New Zealand. Gambhir was particularly impressed by how the team adapted to the conditions, especially as some squad members were touring the country for the first time.

“A lot of boys are coming here for the first time. And we all know how dangerous New Zealand is in their own backyard. So again, obviously, the guys adapted really well,” said Gambhir.