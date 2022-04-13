MI Predicted XI vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Windies star set for Mumbai debut as Rohit Sharma's men search for first win

Mumbai Indians, the five time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, have incurred one of their worst starts to a season as they lost all their first four games in the 2022 season of the tournament. With the aim to strike balance back in the XI, Rohit Sharma's men gear up to take on a power-packed Punjab Kings team in Pune on Wednesday in a bid to kickstart their road to redemption.

Mumbai have previously recovered from similar situation back in 2015 when they had won eight of their next 10 games to win the IPL trophy. But this side will need to fire in unison as neither the batting nor the bowling department looks strong. Captain Rohit Sharma will need to play a big innings and ably support the top-order that comprises Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. In the bowling front, Mumbai will need their other players to support Jasprit Bumrah in a bid for a turnaround.

Here's a look at the possible playing XI for MI in the match against PBKS…

Ishan Kishan: After an impressive start top the season with two consecutive half-century scores, Ishan has gone quiet. He has managed only 40 runs in the next two games. The young opener would want to return to scoring ways against Punjab, but Ishan has struggled against the side scoring just 160 runs in nine innings at 17.78.

Rohit Sharma: Following his 41 against DC in the opener, Rohit has managed only 39 runs in the next three games. For Mumbai to excel, they need their skipper to score big and the last time Rohit reached the half-century mark in IPL was almost a year back. Can Rohit shrug off the poor form and make it big against PBKS?

Dewald Brevis: He showed a glimpse of his batting prowess in his debut against KKR, but is yet to announce himself in IPL. Entrusted with the crucial batting role of No.3, Mumbai would want the Proteas wunderkind to emulate his performance of the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

Suryakumar Yadav: In both the matches since return, he has managed to score fifties and Mumbai will be immensely counting in their superstar batter to continue his form against PBKS as well.

N Tilak Varma: Besides Suryakumar, this youngster too has been at the top of his game for Mumbai this season and has become almost a certainty in the middle-order for the franchise with his big-hitting skill.

Kieron Pollard: Even at 34, Pollard, an MI legend, has shown that he has the ability to clear the ropes as effortlessly as he used to do in his younger days, as seen in his unbeaten 22 against KKR.

Fabian Allen: In a bid to strike balance, Mumbai can bring in the West Indies all-rounder, who has a death-over strike rate of 190 in T20s and is a handy left-arm orthodox bowler as well.

Murugan Ashwin: He has been fairly economical for Mumbai, but not been a wicket-taking option as he managed only 4 wickets in 4 games. Given the responsibility of the middle overs, Ashwin will be key bowler against the Punjab line-up, who have the second-highest scoring rate during the phase in IPL 2022.

Jasprit Burmah: There can't be any argument about Bumrah's presence in the lineup. He is their mainstay bowler, but Bumrah has blown hot and cold in the first four games.

Tymal Mills: After being rested in the previous games, Mills will be raring to make an impact for Mumbai against PBKS. In three games this season, he has picked six wickets at 16.5.

Basil Thampi: In four games this season, he picked three wickets at an economy rate of 8.75. Mumbai has trusted the uncapped star with a key role of supporting the international stars and he has been fairly economical.