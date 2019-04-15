MI vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2019, Match 31 in Mumbai: Mumbai Indians win by five wickets

Highlights: Hardik Pandya produced a sensational late cameo of 37 not out off just 16 balls as he guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match in Hyderabad on Monday. Chasing 172 for a win, the match was in the balance when he came out to bat in the 16th over but Hardik, who was named in India’s World Cup squad on Monday, turned the game on its head, smashing five boundaries and two sixes during his unconquered 16-ball innings on a turning track at the Wankhede Stadium. ((Full Scorecard))

23:49 hrs IST Hardik Pandya finishes the match in the 19th over Hardik Pandya didn’t want to wait until the last over. The pitch was helping the spinners, but that didn’t bother him as well. He smashes Negi for two fours and two sixes as Mumbai clinch victory by five wickets.





23:17 hrs IST Costly drop by Southee Hardik Pandya targets the straight boundary. Tim Southee was close to the ball, but couldn’t get into a good position to latch onto it. Costly miss this. RCB need to find a way to pick up wickets.





23:16 hrs IST Chahal dismisses Suryakumar Virat Kohli needed a wicket and he threw the ball to Chahal. The leg-spinner bowling his last over of this match delivers. Suryakumar goes for a big shot and presents a catch for Saini in the deep. He departs for 29. Mumbai need 41 runs from 24 balls.





23:09 hrs IST Suryakumar and Krunal power Mumbai on Suryakumar and Krunal have cautiously played against the spinners and have strung a partnership of 23 runs from 27 balls. Mumbai need 45 runs from 30 balls to win.





23:01 hrs IST Chahal concedes just six runs Chahal concedes just six runs in the 13th over, but Mumbai Indians are still ahead of the required run rate. RCB will have to keep chipping away with wickets if they want to win this game.





22:51 hrs IST Kishan falls to Chahal Kishan was smartly batting against the spinners, but he got a bit carried away against Chahal. He steps out to a top-spinner and misses the ball completely. Parthiv takes off the bails and Kishan departs for 21 runs.





22:48 hrs IST Kishan and Suryakumar keep MI in the chase The ball is turning left and right, but Kishan and Suryakumar are smartly picking certain deliveries and sending them to the stands. Mumbai: 97/2 in 10 overs.





22:39 hrs IST Moeen Ali strikes again! Moeen Ali has brought RCB back into the game! He traps de Kock LBW for 40 runs as Mumbai Indians lose two quick wickets. RCB can cash in on Mumbai’s brittle middle order.





22:37 hrs IST Moeen Ali strikes for RCB Finally some hope for RCB! Moeen Ali pitches the first delivery of his spell outside the off-stump and the ball spins back to hit the stumps. Rohit Sharma goes for 28.





22:30 hrs IST RCB in trouble It’s too easy for Rohit and de Kock as the RCB bowlers are bowling all over the place. Saini goes for 13 runs in the sixth over as Mumbai move to 67/0 in 6 overs.





22:22 hrs IST Mumbai reach 54/0 in 5 overs Yuzvendra Chahal has pulled things back a bit by conceding just 6 runs in the fifth over, but Mumbai are in a great position at 54/0. De Kock and Rohit are smashing the ball all over the park.





22:15 hrs IST De Kock smashes Umesh for 16 runs Umesh Yadav is struggling with his line and lengths as De Kock is having a field day. The Mumbai batsman smashes the fast bowler for 16 runs in the third over as Mumbai reach 36/0 in three overs.





22:08 hrs IST Navdeep Saini concedes 11 runs RCB have not got off to the best of starts here. Navdeep Saini concedes 11 runs in the second over as Mumbai move to 20/0 in 2 overs.





22:01 hrs IST De Kock starts aggressively De Kock smashes Umesh Yadav for two boundaries as Mumbai get off to a good start. RCB certainly need early wickets to stop the run flow.





21:41 hrs IST Malinga mayhem in Mumbai as RCB lose three wickets in the last over After declining a second run, Akshdeep Nath went for a big shot and was caught by De Kock. A delivery later, Negi was out in the same fashion. It was criminal of Akshdeep Nath to decline De Villiers the strike in the second ball of the last over. Malinga concedes just 9 runs as RCB post 171/7 in 20 overs.





21:38 hrs IST De Villiers run out AB de Villiers had everyone at the edge of their seats when he smashed Malinga for a six off the first ball of the last over, but in the next ball, De Villiers wanted a double but Akshdeep Nath wasn’t interested. De Villiers was too far from the crease at the non-striker’s end as Pollard effected a run out.





21:32 hrs IST De Villiers smashes Bumrah for two boundaries AB de Villiers is turning the heat on in the penultimate over of the innings. The South African smashes Bumrah for two consecutive boundaries as RCB reach 161/4 in 18.4 overs.





21:28 hrs IST Stoinis goes for a duck Stoinis misjudges the pace of the ball from Malinga and presents a catch to Rohit Sharma. He goes for a duck as RCB are just losing their way at the tow end of their innings here.





21:22 hrs IST Moeen Ali dismisses just after half-century Moeen Ali has hit the ball sweetly today even though the ball hasn’t come on to the bat on this wicket. He scored his fifty off the last ball of the 17th over, however in the first ball of the next over, Ali flicks a catch for Hardik Pandya in the deep. RCB: 144/3.





21:19 hrs IST AB de Villiers scores fifty AB de Villiers brings up his half-century off 41 balls. He was a bit scratchy in the beginning of his innings, but he has hit the ball better as his innings has progressed.





21:17 hrs IST Behrendorff concedes 17 runs Moeen Ali has found his groove at the right time. He smashes Behrendorff for two sixes and a boundary as Royal Challengers Bangalore reach 136/2 in 16 overs.





21:09 hrs IST De Villiers and Ali knock the ball around There seems to be a bit of help for the spinners on this pitch. De Villiers and Ali are manoeuvring the ball very well. They are hitting the odd delivery for boundaries as well.





21:00 IST AB smashes a big maximum AB de Villiers gets hold of a short ball and sends the ball into the stands. Can he move the innings along at a quicker pace from here?





20:52 hrs IST De Villiers hits Hardik for a six AB de Villiers has said enough is enough and he top-edges a ball from Hardik for six over the wicket-keeper’s head. RCB should certainly look at a total of 170 from here.





20:43 hrs IST Lucky ABD AB de Villiers misjudges the bounce of the ball from Hardik and inside-edges the ball. Fortunately for De Villiers, the ball misses the stumps and runs away for a boundary.





20:37 hrs IST Hardik dismisses Parthiv Hardik takes off some pace off the ball and Parthiv gets on the shot too early. A catch loops up for Suryakumar on the off-side as Parthiv goes for 28 in the seventh over.





20:33 hrs IST RCB reach 45/1 in 6 overs Parthiv and De Villiers score five runs off Bumrah’s over in the sixth over as RCB reach 45/1 at the end of the Powerplay overs. RCB would need both these batsmen to get big scores tonight.





20:26 hrs IST Parthiv takes Behrendorff to the cleaners Parthiv smashes three boundaries and a six off Behrendorff’s bowling in the fifth over to take RCB to 40/1. The wicket-keeper batsman is taking his chances and everything is going his way today. RCB will hope that Parthiv makes full use of this situation.





20:20 hrs IST De Villiers living dangerously Jasprit Bumrah swings the ball away from De Villiers and the South African goes for an expansive shot. Fortunately for him, the ball whizes past his outside edge.





20:12 hrs IST Huge blow for RCB Behrendorff has been getting the ball to move around in this match and he gets one to touch Kohli’s inside-edge. De Kock takes a simple catch and Kohli departs for six runs.





20:06 hrs IST Kohli and Parthiv looking good Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel are looking very good at the crease. They are moving their feet well and playing every delivery on the merit of the ball.





20:00 hrs IST Parthiv survives a close call Jason Behrendorff swings the ball into Parthiv Patel’s pads. It looks like the ball would have hit the stumps, but the umpire turns down the appeal. Replays show that Parthiv inside-edged the ball into his pads.





19:49 hrs IST Stat attack 189: Average 1st innings score at Wankhede Stadium extrapolated over last 5 completed first innings at this ground in IPL matches. 3/5: Team batting 2nd have won last 3 out of 5 matches at Wankhede Stadium in IPL. 4/5: Mumbai Indians have won 4 out of last 5 matches vs RCB at Wankhede Stadium in IPL. 2015: The last time RCB won against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in IPL. 1/5: RCB have won only 1 out of their last 5 encounter against Mumbai in IPL, irrespective of the venue. 5218: Virat Kohli is now the leading run-scorer in the IPL. He is followed by Raina (5121) and Rohit Sharma (4658). 174.21: Ben Cutting has the 2nd best batting strike-rate in IPL (Min: 125 balls faced) after Russell (185.49).





19:39 hrs IST Virat Kohli speaks I would have done the same. As Rohit Sharma said, it’s a difficult ground to defend and we’re good at chasing. So, we would have bowled first too. Wouldn’t want to look too far ahead. Key is to enjoy as many games as we have left. I think we were taking too much pressure in the initial few games and we kept falling back. The guys enjoyed a lot in the last game and showed desire. We’re playing the same team.





19:38 hrs IST Rohit Sharma speaks We’re gonna bowl first. The nature of the ground says that it plays better in the second half. Also it’s something our team is good at. Yes, it was a tough loss (against RR) but you need to give them credit. Jos Buttler played a fabulous knock. We have one change - Alzarri is injured, Malinga is back





19:36 hrs IST Teams Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah





19:31 hrs IST Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Alzarri Joseph hasn’t recovered from his shoulder injury and therefore he makes way Lasith Malinga. RCB are sticking to their winning combination.





19:27 hrs IST Teams would look to chase Since a 200-plus is guaranteed almost every time at the Wankhede, both the captains - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will surely look to chase at the toss.





19:19 hrs IST Mumbai Indians’ predicted XI Alzarri Joseph, who returned with a six-for – best figures in the history of IPL – on debut a few nights ago, fell on his shoulder awkwardly in the previous match against RR. If the young West Indian fails to recover on time, then Mumbai might be forced to bring veteran Lasith Malinga back in the mix. Here’s a look at Mumbai Indians’ predicted XI.





19:13 hrs IST Royal Challengers Bangalore’s predicted XI Despite losing six games on the trot, RCB Interestingly, have not panicked and made wholesome changes to their playing XI, which is rather common in IPL when the results are not going your way. Here’s a look at RCB’s predicted XI .





19:06 hrs IST Focus on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have taken RCB’s batting responsibilities for several years and it’s no different this year. The RCB fans will be hoping for Kohli and De Villiers to light up the stadium.





19:00 IST Updated points table Chennai Super Kings, who had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their first meeting, consolidated their spot at the top of the IPL points table with 14 points from eight matches after beating KKR once again on Sunday. Find the updated table here.





18:49 hrs IST Big scores expected The Wankhede Stadium has a brilliant batting wicket. Batsmen from RCB and MI will be certainly looking to notch big scores in this match. We could probably have 200-plus scores from both teams today.



