MI vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2019, Match 31 in Mumbai: Mumbai Indians win by five wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians As It Happened, IPL 2019: Catch all the highlights from the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.
23:49 hrs IST
Hardik Pandya finishes the match in the 19th over
23:17 hrs IST
Costly drop by Southee
23:16 hrs IST
Chahal dismisses Suryakumar
23:09 hrs IST
Suryakumar and Krunal power Mumbai on
23:01 hrs IST
Chahal concedes just six runs
22:51 hrs IST
Kishan falls to Chahal
22:48 hrs IST
Kishan and Suryakumar keep MI in the chase
22:39 hrs IST
Moeen Ali strikes again!
22:37 hrs IST
Moeen Ali strikes for RCB
22:30 hrs IST
RCB in trouble
22:22 hrs IST
Mumbai reach 54/0 in 5 overs
22:15 hrs IST
De Kock smashes Umesh for 16 runs
22:08 hrs IST
Navdeep Saini concedes 11 runs
22:01 hrs IST
De Kock starts aggressively
21:41 hrs IST
Malinga mayhem in Mumbai as RCB lose three wickets in the last over
21:38 hrs IST
De Villiers run out
21:32 hrs IST
De Villiers smashes Bumrah for two boundaries
21:28 hrs IST
Stoinis goes for a duck
21:22 hrs IST
Moeen Ali dismisses just after half-century
21:19 hrs IST
AB de Villiers scores fifty
21:17 hrs IST
Behrendorff concedes 17 runs
21:09 hrs IST
De Villiers and Ali knock the ball around
21:00 IST
AB smashes a big maximum
20:52 hrs IST
De Villiers hits Hardik for a six
20:43 hrs IST
Lucky ABD
20:37 hrs IST
Hardik dismisses Parthiv
20:33 hrs IST
RCB reach 45/1 in 6 overs
20:26 hrs IST
Parthiv takes Behrendorff to the cleaners
20:20 hrs IST
De Villiers living dangerously
20:12 hrs IST
Huge blow for RCB
20:06 hrs IST
Kohli and Parthiv looking good
20:00 hrs IST
Parthiv survives a close call
19:49 hrs IST
Stat attack
19:39 hrs IST
Virat Kohli speaks
19:38 hrs IST
Rohit Sharma speaks
19:36 hrs IST
Teams
19:31 hrs IST
Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl
19:27 hrs IST
Teams would look to chase
19:19 hrs IST
Mumbai Indians’ predicted XI
19:13 hrs IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s predicted XI
19:06 hrs IST
Focus on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
19:00 IST
Updated points table
18:49 hrs IST
Big scores expected
18:29 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Highlights: Hardik Pandya produced a sensational late cameo of 37 not out off just 16 balls as he guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match in Hyderabad on Monday. Chasing 172 for a win, the match was in the balance when he came out to bat in the 16th over but Hardik, who was named in India’s World Cup squad on Monday, turned the game on its head, smashing five boundaries and two sixes during his unconquered 16-ball innings on a turning track at the Wankhede Stadium. ((Full Scorecard))
MI vs RCB, Highlights:
Hardik Pandya finishes the match in the 19th over
Hardik Pandya didn’t want to wait until the last over. The pitch was helping the spinners, but that didn’t bother him as well. He smashes Negi for two fours and two sixes as Mumbai clinch victory by five wickets.
Costly drop by Southee
Hardik Pandya targets the straight boundary. Tim Southee was close to the ball, but couldn’t get into a good position to latch onto it. Costly miss this. RCB need to find a way to pick up wickets.
Chahal dismisses Suryakumar
Virat Kohli needed a wicket and he threw the ball to Chahal. The leg-spinner bowling his last over of this match delivers. Suryakumar goes for a big shot and presents a catch for Saini in the deep. He departs for 29. Mumbai need 41 runs from 24 balls.
Suryakumar and Krunal power Mumbai on
Suryakumar and Krunal have cautiously played against the spinners and have strung a partnership of 23 runs from 27 balls. Mumbai need 45 runs from 30 balls to win.
Chahal concedes just six runs
Chahal concedes just six runs in the 13th over, but Mumbai Indians are still ahead of the required run rate. RCB will have to keep chipping away with wickets if they want to win this game.
Kishan falls to Chahal
Kishan was smartly batting against the spinners, but he got a bit carried away against Chahal. He steps out to a top-spinner and misses the ball completely. Parthiv takes off the bails and Kishan departs for 21 runs.
Kishan and Suryakumar keep MI in the chase
The ball is turning left and right, but Kishan and Suryakumar are smartly picking certain deliveries and sending them to the stands. Mumbai: 97/2 in 10 overs.
Moeen Ali strikes again!
Moeen Ali has brought RCB back into the game! He traps de Kock LBW for 40 runs as Mumbai Indians lose two quick wickets. RCB can cash in on Mumbai’s brittle middle order.
Moeen Ali strikes for RCB
Finally some hope for RCB! Moeen Ali pitches the first delivery of his spell outside the off-stump and the ball spins back to hit the stumps. Rohit Sharma goes for 28.
RCB in trouble
It’s too easy for Rohit and de Kock as the RCB bowlers are bowling all over the place. Saini goes for 13 runs in the sixth over as Mumbai move to 67/0 in 6 overs.
Mumbai reach 54/0 in 5 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal has pulled things back a bit by conceding just 6 runs in the fifth over, but Mumbai are in a great position at 54/0. De Kock and Rohit are smashing the ball all over the park.
De Kock smashes Umesh for 16 runs
Umesh Yadav is struggling with his line and lengths as De Kock is having a field day. The Mumbai batsman smashes the fast bowler for 16 runs in the third over as Mumbai reach 36/0 in three overs.
Navdeep Saini concedes 11 runs
RCB have not got off to the best of starts here. Navdeep Saini concedes 11 runs in the second over as Mumbai move to 20/0 in 2 overs.
De Kock starts aggressively
De Kock smashes Umesh Yadav for two boundaries as Mumbai get off to a good start. RCB certainly need early wickets to stop the run flow.
Malinga mayhem in Mumbai as RCB lose three wickets in the last over
After declining a second run, Akshdeep Nath went for a big shot and was caught by De Kock. A delivery later, Negi was out in the same fashion. It was criminal of Akshdeep Nath to decline De Villiers the strike in the second ball of the last over. Malinga concedes just 9 runs as RCB post 171/7 in 20 overs.
De Villiers run out
AB de Villiers had everyone at the edge of their seats when he smashed Malinga for a six off the first ball of the last over, but in the next ball, De Villiers wanted a double but Akshdeep Nath wasn’t interested. De Villiers was too far from the crease at the non-striker’s end as Pollard effected a run out.
De Villiers smashes Bumrah for two boundaries
AB de Villiers is turning the heat on in the penultimate over of the innings. The South African smashes Bumrah for two consecutive boundaries as RCB reach 161/4 in 18.4 overs.
Stoinis goes for a duck
Stoinis misjudges the pace of the ball from Malinga and presents a catch to Rohit Sharma. He goes for a duck as RCB are just losing their way at the tow end of their innings here.
Moeen Ali dismisses just after half-century
Moeen Ali has hit the ball sweetly today even though the ball hasn’t come on to the bat on this wicket. He scored his fifty off the last ball of the 17th over, however in the first ball of the next over, Ali flicks a catch for Hardik Pandya in the deep. RCB: 144/3.
AB de Villiers scores fifty
AB de Villiers brings up his half-century off 41 balls. He was a bit scratchy in the beginning of his innings, but he has hit the ball better as his innings has progressed.
Behrendorff concedes 17 runs
Moeen Ali has found his groove at the right time. He smashes Behrendorff for two sixes and a boundary as Royal Challengers Bangalore reach 136/2 in 16 overs.
De Villiers and Ali knock the ball around
There seems to be a bit of help for the spinners on this pitch. De Villiers and Ali are manoeuvring the ball very well. They are hitting the odd delivery for boundaries as well.
AB smashes a big maximum
AB de Villiers gets hold of a short ball and sends the ball into the stands. Can he move the innings along at a quicker pace from here?
De Villiers hits Hardik for a six
AB de Villiers has said enough is enough and he top-edges a ball from Hardik for six over the wicket-keeper’s head. RCB should certainly look at a total of 170 from here.
Lucky ABD
AB de Villiers misjudges the bounce of the ball from Hardik and inside-edges the ball. Fortunately for De Villiers, the ball misses the stumps and runs away for a boundary.
Hardik dismisses Parthiv
Hardik takes off some pace off the ball and Parthiv gets on the shot too early. A catch loops up for Suryakumar on the off-side as Parthiv goes for 28 in the seventh over.
RCB reach 45/1 in 6 overs
Parthiv and De Villiers score five runs off Bumrah’s over in the sixth over as RCB reach 45/1 at the end of the Powerplay overs. RCB would need both these batsmen to get big scores tonight.
Parthiv takes Behrendorff to the cleaners
Parthiv smashes three boundaries and a six off Behrendorff’s bowling in the fifth over to take RCB to 40/1. The wicket-keeper batsman is taking his chances and everything is going his way today. RCB will hope that Parthiv makes full use of this situation.
De Villiers living dangerously
Jasprit Bumrah swings the ball away from De Villiers and the South African goes for an expansive shot. Fortunately for him, the ball whizes past his outside edge.
Huge blow for RCB
Behrendorff has been getting the ball to move around in this match and he gets one to touch Kohli’s inside-edge. De Kock takes a simple catch and Kohli departs for six runs.
Kohli and Parthiv looking good
Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel are looking very good at the crease. They are moving their feet well and playing every delivery on the merit of the ball.
Parthiv survives a close call
Jason Behrendorff swings the ball into Parthiv Patel’s pads. It looks like the ball would have hit the stumps, but the umpire turns down the appeal. Replays show that Parthiv inside-edged the ball into his pads.
Stat attack
189: Average 1st innings score at Wankhede Stadium extrapolated over last 5 completed first innings at this ground in IPL matches.
3/5: Team batting 2nd have won last 3 out of 5 matches at Wankhede Stadium in IPL.
4/5: Mumbai Indians have won 4 out of last 5 matches vs RCB at Wankhede Stadium in IPL.
2015: The last time RCB won against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in IPL.
1/5: RCB have won only 1 out of their last 5 encounter against Mumbai in IPL, irrespective of the venue.
5218: Virat Kohli is now the leading run-scorer in the IPL. He is followed by Raina (5121) and Rohit Sharma (4658).
174.21: Ben Cutting has the 2nd best batting strike-rate in IPL (Min: 125 balls faced) after Russell (185.49).
Virat Kohli speaks
I would have done the same. As Rohit Sharma said, it’s a difficult ground to defend and we’re good at chasing. So, we would have bowled first too. Wouldn’t want to look too far ahead. Key is to enjoy as many games as we have left. I think we were taking too much pressure in the initial few games and we kept falling back. The guys enjoyed a lot in the last game and showed desire. We’re playing the same team.
Rohit Sharma speaks
We’re gonna bowl first. The nature of the ground says that it plays better in the second half. Also it’s something our team is good at. Yes, it was a tough loss (against RR) but you need to give them credit. Jos Buttler played a fabulous knock. We have one change - Alzarri is injured, Malinga is back
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Alzarri Joseph hasn’t recovered from his shoulder injury and therefore he makes way Lasith Malinga. RCB are sticking to their winning combination.
Teams would look to chase
Since a 200-plus is guaranteed almost every time at the Wankhede, both the captains - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will surely look to chase at the toss.
Mumbai Indians’ predicted XI
Alzarri Joseph, who returned with a six-for – best figures in the history of IPL – on debut a few nights ago, fell on his shoulder awkwardly in the previous match against RR. If the young West Indian fails to recover on time, then Mumbai might be forced to bring veteran Lasith Malinga back in the mix.
Here’s a look at Mumbai Indians’ predicted XI.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s predicted XI
Despite losing six games on the trot, RCB Interestingly, have not panicked and made wholesome changes to their playing XI, which is rather common in IPL when the results are not going your way.
Here’s a look at RCB’s predicted XI .
Focus on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have taken RCB’s batting responsibilities for several years and it’s no different this year. The RCB fans will be hoping for Kohli and De Villiers to light up the stadium.
Updated points table
Chennai Super Kings, who had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their first meeting, consolidated their spot at the top of the IPL points table with 14 points from eight matches after beating KKR once again on Sunday.
Find the updated table here.
Big scores expected
The Wankhede Stadium has a brilliant batting wicket. Batsmen from RCB and MI will be certainly looking to notch big scores in this match. We could probably have 200-plus scores from both teams today.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to get on a roll after clinching their first victory against Kings XI Punjab, while the Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back after a loss against Rajasthan Royals.