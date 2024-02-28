WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai without Harmanpreet Kaur; UP Warriorz opt to bowl

WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: Fresh from a five-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are unlikely to change their winning combination against UP Warriorz in match No. 6 of the action-packed Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Wednesday. Winless in their first two games, the struggling Warriorz are hoping to bounce back against the ruthless Mumbai side at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UP Warriorz lost a thriller to Royal Challengers Bangalore Women by just 2 runs in their WPL 2024 opener at the same venue last week....Read More

UP Warriorz were then crushed by Delhi Capitals (DC) in matchday 4 of the elite T20 tournament. After recording back-to-back defeats in the league phase, the UP Warriorz are expected to make changes to their lineup against Mumbai Indians. Superstar Chamari Athapaththu can make her presence felt for the first time at the WPL. Skipper Alyssa Healy asserted that her side should be smart with the decision-making. Warriorz are just above bottom-placed Gujarat Giants on the WPL points table.

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians need a win over the Warriorz to take the top spot from RCB in the WPL 2024 standings. RCB and MI are the only two unbeaten sides in the 2024 edition of the T20 tournament. Skipper Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr's half-century partnership powered Mumbai to a comfortable win over Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru on Sunday. Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 46 while Amelia scored 31 as Mumbai extended their winning run to two games. Skipper Harmanpreet smoked a massive six to wrap up the contest in 18.1 overs. Can Harmanpreet and Co. finish things off in style against the Warriorz tonight?

A quick look at key takeaways from the WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz:

-Mumbai Indians are unlikely to change their playing XI against UP Warriorz.

-Chamari Athapaththu can feature for UP Warriorz against the defending champions.

-Mumbai Indians need a win to top the WPL 2024 standings.

-UP Warriorz are winless in WPL 2024.