WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai without Harmanpreet Kaur; UP Warriorz opt to bowl
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: Fresh from a five-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are unlikely to change their winning combination against UP Warriorz in match No. 6 of the action-packed Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Wednesday. Winless in their first two games, the struggling Warriorz are hoping to bounce back against the ruthless Mumbai side at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UP Warriorz lost a thriller to Royal Challengers Bangalore Women by just 2 runs in their WPL 2024 opener at the same venue last week....Read More
UP Warriorz were then crushed by Delhi Capitals (DC) in matchday 4 of the elite T20 tournament. After recording back-to-back defeats in the league phase, the UP Warriorz are expected to make changes to their lineup against Mumbai Indians. Superstar Chamari Athapaththu can make her presence felt for the first time at the WPL. Skipper Alyssa Healy asserted that her side should be smart with the decision-making. Warriorz are just above bottom-placed Gujarat Giants on the WPL points table.
Reigning champions Mumbai Indians need a win over the Warriorz to take the top spot from RCB in the WPL 2024 standings. RCB and MI are the only two unbeaten sides in the 2024 edition of the T20 tournament. Skipper Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr's half-century partnership powered Mumbai to a comfortable win over Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru on Sunday. Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 46 while Amelia scored 31 as Mumbai extended their winning run to two games. Skipper Harmanpreet smoked a massive six to wrap up the contest in 18.1 overs. Can Harmanpreet and Co. finish things off in style against the Warriorz tonight?
A quick look at key takeaways from the WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz:
-Mumbai Indians are unlikely to change their playing XI against UP Warriorz.
-Chamari Athapaththu can feature for UP Warriorz against the defending champions.
-Mumbai Indians need a win to top the WPL 2024 standings.
-UP Warriorz are winless in WPL 2024.
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Toss update!
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: UP Warriorz have won the toss and Mumbai Indians are invited to bat first. Mumbai Indians are without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for matchday 6 of the WPL 2024. Nat Sciver-Brunt has replaced Harmanpreet as MI's captain for tonight's match.
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: How Mumbai Indians can lineup against UPW
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Should Mumbai Indians change their winning formula? Here’s a quick look at MI’s starting XI against UPW.
MI's expected XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Time for Chamari Athapaththu to feature in UPW XI?
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: A look at the likely XI of UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C&wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire/Anjali Sarvani, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana.
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: A quick look at two squads!
UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt.
Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur.
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: 'UP Warriorz need to be smart with the decision making'
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: "It's not about being reckless, need to be smart with the decision making. We got to be better," said Alyssa Healy, who is leading the UP Warriorz side in the WPL 2024.
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Captain Harmanpreet leading MI from the front in WPL
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Harmanpreet on Sajana's six-hitting heroics
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: "Sajana has been smashing sixes throughout the practice sessions and she showed what she is capable of (tonight). We had depth in our batting, and because of Sajana, I am standing here (smiles). We wanted to chase because of the conditions. Batting first or second does not matter, what matters is the conditions," Harmanpreet said after Mumbai's thrilling win in the WPL 2024.
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Ideal start for Mumbai Indians
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Sparking wild celebrations at the Mumbai Indians, Sajana Sajeevan fired her first ball for a six to seal a famous win for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. in the WPL 2024 opener against Delhi Capitals. Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia slammed 50s for Mumbai in MI's thrilling win over DC in the WPL opener at Bengaluru. Amelia Kerr's all-round show helped Mumbai thrash Gujarat Giants by five wickets in their second game of the new season. Can Mumbai register a hat-trick of wins tonight?
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: Can UP Warriorz step up?
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live Score: UP Warriorz have one of the strongest squads in the five-team competition. The franchise has roped in Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt and Chamari Athapaththu for the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. Healy, who is leading the UP Warriorz franchise this season, replaced Meg Lanning as Australia’s full-time captain. Healy had memorable outings for Australia against India and South Africa. Jon Lewis, who is the head coach of the franchise, also manages the England women’s team.
Hello and welcome!
Winless UP Warriorz are up against defending champions Mumbai Indians in match No.6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UP Warriorz recorded a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their previous WPL 2024 fixture. Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians hammered Gujarat Giants by five wickets to seal their second-straight win of the new season. With two wins in two games, Mumbai Indians are expected to start tonight's contest as the overwhelming favourites.