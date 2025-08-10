Michael Clarke puts to rest Jasprit Bumrah’s critics amid workload management debate: 'Don’t think anybody would say...'

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke maintained that having Jasprit Bumrah in the lineup automatically makes any team stronger, regardless of the recent Test series results against England. Bumrah was not the decisive factor for India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which ended in a 2-2 series draw. Interestingly, India won both Tests in which he was rested, but suffered defeats in two of the three matches he played. The premier pacer faced scrutiny for taking rest for two matches in the crucial series, as many weren't impressed with him and team management picking and choosing matches to manage his workload. Jasprit Bumrah picked 14 wickets in the three Tests he played on England tour.(Action Images via Reuters)

The 31-year-old bagged five-wicket hauls in the first innings at both Headingley and Lord’s, but his influence waned in the second innings throughout the series.

Clarke was highly impressed with the way India fought back at the Oval and levelled the series in Bumrah's absence, and gave due credit to other bowlers who stepped on the big occasion. However, he didn't shy away from accepting that having Bumrah only makes any side better.

“To win the last match and level the series. Wow! Phenomenal, absolutely brilliant. And the other thing as well. In the two Test matches that India won, the best bowler in the world didn’t play in (Jasprit) Bumrah. Bumrah didn’t play the two Test matches that India won. So, to the other bowlers in the Indian squad, they deserve a lot of credit to be able to step up. And I do believe, and I don’t think anybody would say differently, any team with Bumrah in it is a better team. But to be able to win those two matches without him, that bowling attack deserves a lot of credit,” Clarke said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

'Siraj is a better bowler when there is more pressure'

The legendary Aussie skipper heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj for thriving under pressure and relishing the senior bowler role in the side when expectations are high for him.

“India bowling again, Krishna, Siraj. Wow! I feel like every time Bumrah is not around, Siraj has this – ‘I’ve got to stand up’ mindset and attitude. He wants the ball when the team is under pressure. I feel like he’s a better bowler when there is more expectation and pressure put on his shoulders. I think he really enjoys that role in the team. Fifer in the second innings, just to keep it going,” Clarke added.