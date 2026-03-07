Michael Vaughan slams ICC ‘power imbalance’ as England leave India while West Indies, South Africa remain stranded

Reacting to the West Indies' cricket team's current situation in Kolkata, Michael Vaughan slammed the power imbalance in the ICC. The Daren Sammy-coached side remains stranded in the city despite their elimination from the T20 World Cup on Sunday. It is due to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which continue to disrupt travel plans. Michael Vaughan reacted to England leaving India before West Indies and South Africa.

Taking to X, Vaughan pointed out that England were knocked out on Thursday but the players were able to leave India on Saturday. But West Indies and South Africa, who were eliminated before England, are still stuck in India.

He wrote, “So England got knocked out on Thurs get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That’s where the power is all wrong .. All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count ..”