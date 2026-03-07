Michael Vaughan slams ICC ‘power imbalance’ as England leave India while West Indies, South Africa remain stranded
India and the United Kingdom are well-connected with multiple direct flights. But it is not the same for the West Indies.
Reacting to the West Indies' cricket team's current situation in Kolkata, Michael Vaughan slammed the power imbalance in the ICC. The Daren Sammy-coached side remains stranded in the city despite their elimination from the T20 World Cup on Sunday. It is due to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which continue to disrupt travel plans.
Taking to X, Vaughan pointed out that England were knocked out on Thursday but the players were able to leave India on Saturday. But West Indies and South Africa, who were eliminated before England, are still stuck in India.
He wrote, “So England got knocked out on Thurs get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That’s where the power is all wrong .. All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count ..”
But India and the United Kingdom are well-connected with multiple direct flights. But it is not the same for the West Indies. According to reports, South Africa and West Indies players and support staff will travel together to Johannesburg first.
Then from there, the West Indies will take another flight to Antigua and Barbuda.
Earlier, Cricket West Indies released a statement, confirming that they are working towards a solution. "CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) since their last match against India. While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean," the statement said.