Mohammad Shami faces wrath of ex-PAK star for calling Inzamam's comments cartoonish:‘You keep giving behuda answers’

Mohammad Shami has been facing backlash from the Pakistan cricket fraternity for his comments on Inzamam-ul-Haq. Shami blasted the former Pakistan skipper after he accused the Indian bowlers of ball tampering during the recent ICC events. Inzamam made some bizarre claims about India using a modified ball with a chip embedded to get more swing from the surface. Mohammed Shami has been out of action since last year's ODI World Cup.

Recently, during the 2024 T20 World Cup, Inzamam made allegations against Arshdeep Singh, as he suggested that India tampered with the ball during their match against Australia as the left-arm fast bowler got the ball to reverse swing early in the game.

Shami hit back at Inzamam for his accusations and called it "cartoonish remarks." However, the Indian paceman was criticised for his choice of words for Inzamam as Salman Butt bashed him for that. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali also joined the bandwagon and lashed out at Shami for calling Inzamam's comments cartoonish.

Basit said that he was hurt by Shami's choice of words for a legend like Inzamam, who has led his country in international cricket.

"When Shami talks about Inzi bhai and calls him a cartoon, that's not right. Inzamam has led this country and captained it. Shami, your choice of words isn't good. We praise your bowling, but you should have chosen your words better. You didn't pick your words well, and that hurt me," Ali said.

The former Pakistan star advised Shami to show some respect towards Inzamam, who is his senior player.

"If you think Inzi bhai said something wrong, say it nicely. Don't call him a cartoon and all that. Have some respect. He's a senior. You should respect your seniors. If you don't, cricket will make you cry 300 days out of 365 and only make you happy for 65 days. So, please don't do this, it's a personal request," he added.

Basit didn't mince his words while criticising Shami, referred to his comments as 'behuda,' and told him to be a bit more careful with his words.

“Be a bit more careful, you can't just say anything anywhere. Whatever question is asked, you keep giving 'behuda' (indecent) answers. I'm using the right word, 'behuda (indecent)'. Aapne behuda zabaan use kiya hai (You've used indecent language). Your elders probably never taught you this," he said.