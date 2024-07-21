Mohammed Shami targetted by ex-Pakistan skipper for ‘taking dirty hit’ at Inzamam ul-Haq: ‘Remarks were below the belt’

Mohammed Shami blasted legendary Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq after the batting icon made a sensational accusation of ball tampering against Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024. Recovering from an ankle injury in the ongoing season, pacer Shami rubbished Inzamam's claims after the former Pakistan skipper targetted Arshdeep Singh and insisted India had “worked on the ball” to generate reverse swing against at the ICC World Cup. Mohammed Shami has been targetted by the ex-Pakistan skipper for ‘taking dirty hit’ at Inzamam ul-Haq(ANI-Reuters)

With Shami schooling Inzamam on a podcast, former Pakistani skipper Salman Butt lashed out at the pace spearhead for taking potshots at the batting legend. Disheartened by Shami's statement, former Pakistan skipper Butt said that Shami targeted Inzamam with his 'below the belt' remark. Sharing his views on YouTube, Salman also admitted that Pakistan should not pick teams based on relations and friendships.

‘Shami targeted Inzamam by speaking about Pakistan’

"Mohammed Shami's comments targeted Inzamam-ul-Haq. He targeted Inzamam by speaking about Pakistan picking their team based on personal relations, and I think this is wrong. This is wrong because if you look at Imam's record, he came into the Pakistan team on the basis of his performance. He was also dropped when he failed. Shami's remarks were below the belt and he shouldn't have said such things," Butt said.

What Shami said about Inzamam

In his conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube show Unplugged, Shami reacted strongly to Inzamam's bizarre allegations. Since India and Pakistan are arch-rivals, Shami opined that critics would target players like Arshdeep as Pakistan cricketers only try to fool people. For the unversed, India skipper Rohit Sharma had also retaliated after Inzamam accused the India pacer of ball-tampering at the ICC event.

‘Dirty hit don't suit Shami’

“Yes, there was a controversy, which should've been avoided. A lot of people made statements, Inzamam also said something, Rohit Sharma also clarified, and the topic was over. But to say things about selecting players just because they are relatives is a dirty hit. Such things don't suit Mohammed Shami. He is a renowned bowler, like how Inzamam was a renowned captain,” Butt added.