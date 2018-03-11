Mohammed Shami remains hopeful of India comeback, reconciliation with wife

With every passing day, things continue to get murkier for India cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami.

The 27-year-old quick bowler has been charged with as many as seven offences including attempt to murder under sections 498 A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after complaints from his wife Hasin Jahan.

His name was missing from Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) recently issued list of centrally contracted players. And his chances of playing for Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) appear bleak as well.

Despite such unfavourable conditions, Shami is hopeful of making a comeback to Indian team and believes the BCCI will not turn its back on him.

“I don’t know what will happen in future. But one thing for sure, BCCI won’t turn their faces off me. They are observing the entire matter. So I am not at all negative about it,” Shami said in an interview with www.xtratime.in.

The West Bengal cricketer, who originally hails from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, also wants to return to his wife saying he has no grudge against her and he won’t be able to focus on his game in her absence.

“She has said whatever she wanted to say. But tell me a single family where there is no problem between a married couple. I am still telling you, I have no grief against Hasin. Please forgive me if I have made any mistake, but please be with me. If you two are not there, I won’t be able to concentrate on my game.

“I love them a lot (crying) and want to have them (wife and kids) back again. They are my strength.”

While refuting the allegations of extra-marital affairs and domestic violence, the swing bowler believes that someone has brainwashed his wife and it is all part of a big conspiracy to tarnish his image and spoil his happily married life.

Shami’s wife has accused him of being involved in match-fixing too. Shami rubbishes the allegation outrightly, saying he is ready to go through any investigation to prove his innocence.

“I belong to such a family where it wouldn’t have been an issue as well if I wouldn’t have played cricket. I have struggled hard to reach at this level. So, these allegations are unacceptable. I am ready to provide all my bank details to the police if they want. I never did such thing, and that is why I am so confident.” ‘

While thanking the people from his native village, Shami says that he would want to visit the place soon.