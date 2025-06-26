Mohammed Shami's no-nonsense message to Prasidh, Siraj after Jasprit Bumrah overburdened in 1st Test: 'Saath dena hoga'

Out-of-favour pacer Mohammed Shami has sent a clear message to Indian bowlers to give support to Jasprit Bumrah following India's 5-wicket defeat in Leeds. Shami, who was dropped from the Test team for the five-match tour in England, asserted that India need to up the ante in the bowling department as the other bowlers didn't give enough support to Bumrah in the opening match. Jasprit Bumrah claimed a fifer in first innings of Leeds Test.(@BCCI X)

Bumrah was right on the money and claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, while the English batters were watchful while facing him in second innings and he ended up wicketless. However, in both innings, other bowlers failed to put enough pressure on the hosts and as a result India failed to defend 371-run target and now trailing in the series.

Shami, who has been left out of the squad, said that the bowling unit needs to talk to Bumrah, rework their plans, and try to give maximum support to the number one-ranked Test bowler.

"In bowling, other Indian bowlers should talk to Bumrah and learn from him. They should talk about planning with him and support him. If they will support Bumrah, then we can easily win the match. If I talk about the first match, then I think we need to do a little work in the bowling," Shami said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran pacer acknowledged the efforts of Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur, who claimed two wickets each on Day 5, but emphasised that by the time Thakur made his impact, the match had already drifted beyond India’s grasp.

"Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets each in the 2nd innings, but by the time Shardul dismissed two England batters, the match was out of India’s reach," he added.

‘Important to support Bumrah’

The 34-year-old said that India's batting is at par with England, which they proved in the opening Test, but the bowlers need to support Bumrah to win matches.

"Everyone says that batting in England is difficult, but our batters are doing fine, and we need to think more about bowling and fielding. Bumrah ka saath dena hoga. It is very important to take wickets with the new ball. Bhut zaruri hai ki Bumrah ka koi saath de. England won the first Test because we gave too many easy runs. We need to find out how to make our bowling side strong." he added.