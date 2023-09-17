Siraj sensationally equals Sri Lanka legend's 20-year-old world record with insane 6/21 figures in Asia Cup final

Mohammed Siraj gave India an electrifying start in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. Sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer started with a maiden over. However, what followed next was absolute nightmare for Lankan fans as Siraj rattled the entire batting line-up with his clinical line and length, assisted with some movement from the surface. (Follow | India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Final) Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Dasun Shanaka during the Asia Cup 2023 final(AFP)

Siraj started his second over by removing Pathum Nissanka in the first ball, who was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at point. Although it was a brilliant diving effort but it appeared very simple considering the standard Jadeja has set.

Siraj then bowled a dot before trapping Sadeera Samarawickrama LBW in the third ball and removed Charith Asalanka in the very next delivery.

The carnage by Siraj continued as he removed Dhananjaya de Silva in the final ball of the over, making him the first Indian bowler to pick four wickets in an over (where ball by ball data is available).

Siraj then went to add another wicket to his tally in the next over, which was his third. He removed Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka for 0(4) to complete his five-wicket haul, which then saw him match Chaminda Vaas' two-decade world record of taking the least number of balls to complete a fifer in ODIs.

Both Siraj and Vaas now hold the record of completing a fifer in 16 deliveries. Vaas had achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.

This was not it as Siraj now also has the most wickets in the first 10 overs for India in an ODI since 2002.

5 - Mohammed Siraj vs SL Colombo RPS 2023

4 - Javagal Srinath vs SL Johannesburg 2003

4 - Bhuvneshwar vs SL Port of Spain 2013

4 - Jasprit Bumrah vs Eng The Oval 2022

Meanwhile, Siraj in the process also completed his 50th ODI wicket. He took 1002 deliveries to reach the milestone, making him the second quickest in the history of ODIs. Former Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis leads the chart, taking only 847 balls to reach the milestone.

Siraj's effort helped India fold the Lankan innings for 50, with him scalping six wickets and conceding 21 runs in the seven overs he bowled.

Bumrah scalped one, while Hardik Pandya finished with three wickets.

