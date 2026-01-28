Mohsin Naqvi told not to spoil Pakistan’s relations with ICC: ‘On what ground will PCB not send its team to World Cup?’

A bunch of former Pakistan cricketers have urged the PCB not to risk damaging its relations with the International Cricket Council, which could result from the board’s unwillingness to send its team to the T20 World Cup. The PCB had expressed its desire not to participate in the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting on February 7, as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh following its ouster from the tournament. Will Mohsin Naqvi spoil PCB's relations with the ICC? (AFP)

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, on Monday, met the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, after which he informed that a final decision will be taken by February 2. And while the likelihood of a boycott looks slim given the repercussions it can cause, including a fallout with the ICC, the matter isn’t out of the woods entirely yet.

The likes of Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, and Mohsin Khan have warned PCB against upsetting the ICC, which could lead to an avalanche of consequences. Inzamam, a former captain who led the team at the 2003 World Cup, insists that a team of Pakistan’s calibre must participate in the World Cup to have a fair chance of winning the title.

"I personally would like to see Pakistan compete in the World Cup. We have some good players and our cricket needs to see our team doing well in big events," Inzamam was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pakistan’s proposed boycott has plenty of loopholes. They are, as it is, playing their matches in Sri Lanka, including the clash against India on February 15, because of the long-standing deadlock in India-Pakistan ties. Last year, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and played all their matches in Dubai. Pakistan retaliated with a similar stance; and hence, to still boycott because the ICC booted another team out is viewed as an extremely senseless call by some Pakistan greats.

“We have issues with India, but we are playing all our matches in Sri Lanka. So, on what grounds will the PCB refuse to send its team to the World Cup? It will be bad for our cricket," said Mohsin Khan.