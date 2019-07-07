MS Dhoni dances with Ziva, celebrates birthday with Sakshi, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav - Watch

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Also, members of the Indian team including Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya were spotted in pictures. These celebrations came after India crushed Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. MS Dhoni can be seen dancing with his daughter in the party and the video went viral in absolutely no time with fans sending in their wishes to the former Indian captain.

Sakshi Dhoni shared a couple of pictures from the celebration on Instagram, along with a video of MS Dhoni’s cake cutting ceremony.

Earlier, the Indian team marched into the semis after a resounding win against Sri Lanka following which captain Virat Kohli said that the team seems to have all the bases covered.

“We wanted to play good cricket. To be honest, we didn’t expect this kind of scoreline heading into the semis. But that’s what consistent performances and hard work get you. Really proud and happy of our team. Most amazing team to be a part of. It is really a honor to play for India,” Kohli said.

“More or less everything is set. But we don’t want to be one dimensional, I think the team that is more flexible on the day has more chances of executing what they want to. Obviously the dimensions and the pitches we play on will matter a lot, so we need a good balance in the side and whatever combination provides us the balance we will go ahead with that and really feel confident if we are batting first or bowling first as we are covered with all dimensions. From that point of view we are happy with where we are placed,” he further added.

