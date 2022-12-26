MS Dhoni or Ben Stokes - Watch Chris Gayle's epic one-liner on who should be CSK captain for IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings is believed to have pulled a “master stroke” at the recent IPL 2023 auction in Kochi when they roped in England Test captain Ben Stokes. The All-rounder went for a whopping price of INR 16.25, the joint third-highest ever in IPL auction history. But the big signing had led to experts and fans thinking if MS Dhoni will once again step down from CSK captaincy to hand Stokes the responsibility. And West Indies legend Chris Gayle delivers his verdict with an epic one-liner.

Stokes has never been a full-time leader of an IPL side. But his recent success as a captain of the England team and his prowess in T20 format has led to many thinking if Stokes' joining will lead to Dhoni handing over his captaincy duties to the England star. He has done it before, at the start of IPL 2022, when Ravindra Jadeja was given the role. But it did not bear good results leading to Dhoni once again becoming the captain.

However, unlike Jadeja, Stokes has captaincy experience and he has led England to nine Test wins in 10 matches in 2022, while starting a revolution in the format with their ‘BazBall’ approach.

After the big signing, Gayle, during his discussion on Jio Cinemas, was asked on his take on the captaincy debate and he replied saying, “Dhoni. Once you are playing, you lead a team, okay? Done.”

Gayle also hailed CSK for roping in Stokes, opining that the franchise will immensely benefit with both Stokes and Dhoni in their ranks.

“They are two fantastic minds in the dressing room, MSD and Ben Stokes. But I think Stokes will sit back and respect MSD and let him do his thing. The young players will also get to learn a lot from Stokes. It’s good to have him and he still has the likes of DJ Bravo in the CSK ranks,” Gayle said.

“Fitting in the culture is important and I am sure without any doubt, with his experience, he will fit in amazingly with the Super Kings. As we all knock, they lack all-rounders and will accept Stokes with both hands."

