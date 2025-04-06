'Dhoni should've retired after IPL 2023 win': Fleming revelation questioned; Gaikwad urged 'tell MSD he should leave...'

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary, on Saturday, harshly criticised MS Dhoni, saying the Chennai Super Kings legend should have retired after the team's IPL title win in 2023. His comment came after Dhoni's another sluggish performance in the ongoing IPL 2025, as Tiwary reckoned it's time for Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to take a strong call on the 43-year-old's future. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 30 off 26 against DC on Saturday(PTI)

Coming to bat at No. 7 on Saturday in Chennai's home game against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni scored just 30 not out off 26 balls, comprising a solitary six and a boundary. Although he weaved an 84-run stand alongside Vijay Shankar for the sixth wicket, Chennai fell 25 runs short of the target. It was their third loss in four games and a second consecutive defeat at home this season.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Tiwary was saddened to see Dhoni's legacy vanishing over the last two years and felt he should have ended his illustrious IPL career after the 2023 title win.

"Forgive me if I'm being a little strict here. He should have retired after the 2023 IPL; it was his best time. With all the respect he has earned over the years, fans have not been able to see him in the last two years, and he is getting lost. Look at how the Chennai fans are reacting, coming out on the roads and giving those interviews," he said.

'He can field for 20 overs but not bat for 10 overs?

The former Kolkata Knight Riders batter, who had shared the dressing room with Dhoni in IPL in Rising Pune Supergiants, also questioned Stephen Fleming's recent revelation regarding Dhoni's batting position in the Chennai line-up. The former New Zealand captain had said that with Dhoni still struggling with his knee, for which he had undergone surgery in 2023, he cannot bat for more than 10 overs, and hence, Chennai have not narrowed down on his exact batting number. Tiwary found it hard to understand how Dhoni could field for 20 overs, but not bat for more than 10 overs. He, therefore, wants Chennai to take that big decision and convince Dhoni to take a step back and retire from the sport.

" He is making the effort. Stephen Fleming also said Dhoni cannot bat more than 10 overs. But I can't understand, when you can field for more than 20 overs, where you have to sit up and down, dive to take catches, make runouts, then you knee doesn't hurt, but when it comes to helping the team win, you talk about 10 overs. All the decisions are being taken around him, but nothing is working for the team. I feel they should take a strong call and make him understand that it's not working and that he should leave," he said.

Chennai will play their next game against Punjab Kings on Tuesday (April 8) in Chandigarh.