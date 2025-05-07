MS Dhoni skips practice sessions on both days ahead of CSK's IPL 2025 clash vs KKR; fitness update revealed

The sea of yellow at Eden Gardens has returned empty-handed after missing a glimpse of their hero, MS Dhoni, for two days in a row. Dhoni has skipped practice on both occasions ahead of Chennai Super Kings' clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, sparking speculations over his fitness. Dhoni is currently leading the CSK in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is out with injury; and his absence sparked concerns on whether he will be available for the game on Wednesday. Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni greets the crowd at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

However, despite skipping practice sessions, the Chennai Super Kings icon has been declared match-fit by bowling coach Eric Simons, who reassured fans that the 43-year-old will take the field.

“Yes, he's expected to play tomorrow,” Simons said on the eve of the match.

“With regards to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is. In terms of his preparations, he always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he's ready. So no issues, he just knows when he is prepared and when he's not."

This clash could potentially mark Dhoni’s final appearance at the iconic venues. And even in a season where CSK became the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention, the man’s aura remains untouched.

Simons on Dhoni

Simons heaped praise not just on the cricketer, but the man behind the legendary image.

“You see MS Dhoni as the cricketer, we always see MS Dhoni as the man who is a remarkable individual. His influence on the team, his ability to nurture Rutu, to nurture young cricketers, is what's legendary about him,” said the bowling coach.

Even when Gaikwad was leading, Dhoni remained the silent strategist.

“His influence is always there. Sure, he now makes the final decisions on movements of fields, but his influence — whether he was captain or not — was always there without imposing. He doesn't impose himself on anybody.

"From selection conversations to tactics on the field to taking over from someone like him, what made it easier is the way that MS handles those moments."

Despite a disappointing season, CSK, Simons insisted, haven’t lost their drive. “Absolutely not going through the motions. It's obviously not a great place to be in, but it's been a very rewarding place for us to look at it from a different perspective and from a growth of individuals.”