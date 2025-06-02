Murali Kartik called ‘absolute worst’ for shocking 'Priyansh Arya' take on air; fans tell BCCI to impose commentary ban

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik once again found himself in the midst of a controversy after his latest comment on air during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The comment left fans enraged as they called for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a strict action against Kartik. Fans lashed out at Murali Kartik for his latest on air comment(Getty Images)

During the match, as Kartik was summarising Punjab's innings, during the successful chase of 204 in Ahmedabad, he comment “after the demise of Priyansh Arya,” left fans on social media fuming as it instantly went viral on the internet.

While most lashed out at Kartik for his choice of words, few even urged BCCI to remove him from commentary.

Shreyas Iyer epic takes PBKS to final

The Punjab captain unleashed carnage in Ahmedabad with his unbeaten knock of 87, carrying Punjab Kings to a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The victory subsequently helped PBKS set up the IPL 2025 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ensuring the league will have a new champion on June 3.

This will be Punjab’s first title clash since 2014, and second successive for Iyer as captain after marshalling Kolkata Knight Riders’ triumph in 2024.

In the colossal chase of 2024, Iyer stood out with his imperious knock of just 41 balls, laced with five boundaries and eight maximums, as Punjab wrapped up the contest with an over to spare. He will, however, thank the plucky Nehal Wadhera for exploiting his two reprieves to peel off an important 48 off 29 balls and adding 84 runs for the fourth wicket with his captain.

The June 3 clash between the two teams that finished top of the table will be the fourth face-off this season between the two sides. RCB won two of the previous three, both on back-to-back occasions in Chandigarh. The last one came on Thursday, with Punjab losing by eight wickets in the first Qualifier.