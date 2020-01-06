‘Name those who discriminated against Danish Kaneria’ - Former Pakistan cricketer challenges Shoaib Akhtar

cricket

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:00 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali on Monday asked Shoaib Akhtar to reveal the names of those players who he saw discriminating against former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria. Akthar, in a television show in Pakistan last month, had claimed that some Pakistan cricketers did not eat with Kaneria and did not give him due credit because he was a Hindu. Kaneria, who has played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan from 2000 to 2010, confirmed the allegations and said that only few players including Akhtar, Inzamam Ul Haq, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf supported him.

Speaking in an interview to Times of India, Basit said: “I am amazed that Kaneria is saying that he will reveal the names later. Shoaib doesn’t need any publicity. He has been a fan favourite and will always be. He doesn’t need any fame. But Shoaib should reveal the names of the players.”

Also read: After rain spoils Guwahati T20I, will weather play a role in Indore?

He added that he never saw any discrimination during his cricketing days. “Something like this (discrimination based on religion) never happened in my playing days,” Basit added.

Last month, Kaneria had released a video in which he refuted Javed Mianded’s allegations that he was trying to seek limelight and pointed out that it was Shoaib Akhtar who made the claim of discrimination first. In the video, Kaneria said that he was mistreated by his teammates and the cricket community which led to a number of television channels not paying him for services. He also stated that he has been unemployed for nearly a decade and made it clear that he always gave his hundred per cent while playing for Pakistan.

Also read: ICC to discuss four-day Test proposal in March despite growing criticism

“To those who are saying I did this for cheap fame and for my Youtube channel, I want to remind them that I did not do it, Shoaib Akhtar spoke about discrimination against me on national television,” Kaneria said. “You have cut off my hands and feet. I have not been employed for so long. What else do you want? Should I finish myself off?” he added.