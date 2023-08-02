'Need to learn from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli': Ex-India star shows no mercy on Ishan Kishan after West Indies ODIs

Despite ruling the roost in the Caribbean, youngster Ishan Kishan was not pleased with his match-winning performance for Team India against the West Indies on Tuesday. After making his Test debut against the West Indies, opener Kishan has smashed back-to-back three half-centuries in the Caribbean. The on-song batter played a brilliant knock of 75 as Rohit Sharma-less Team India crushed the West Indies in the third One Day International (ODI) of the recently concluded bilateral series. India's Ishan Kishan hits six from a delivery of West Indies' Yannic Cariah(AP)

In the absence of key campaigners Rohit and Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Kishan and opener Shubman Gill slammed half-centuries to help Hardik Pandya’s Team India post a massive total at the Brian Lara Stadium. While Gill top-scored (85) for India, it was Kishan, who accelerated the Indian innings with his quick-fire 77 off 64 balls. Talking about his performance after India's 200-run win over the West Indies, Kishan admitted that he was 'not happy' with his finishing in the series decider.

‘Kishan should convert starts into big hundreds’

Passing his verdict on Kishan's recent performances in the Caribbean, former India opener Wasim Jaffer observed that the youngster should take notes from Kohli and Rohit. Jaffer argued that Kishan should have converted his starts into daddy hundred for the Men In Blue. "Getting three fifties in three games, you would say that he is the third opener in line, and obviously the second wicketkeeper also going forward. He did his chances no harm. But he needs to learn to convert those starts into big hundreds. That's what the Indian batters need to learn from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Kishan joins Dhoni as India shatter records in 3rd ODI

Kishan registered 50-plus scores in all three matches of the ODI series between India and the West Indies. Averaging 61.33, Kishan smashed 184 runs for India in the three-match ODI series. The India opener also joined MS Dhoni on an elite list. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star is the sixth Indian player to register a half-century or more in every match of a three-match ODI series. Kishan's feat was last achieved by India's Shreyas Iyer in the 2020 series against New Zealand. Kishan-starrer Team India also registered their highest ODI score against the West Indies.

"Not so happy with the finishing that I gave. I was supposed to score big after being set. That’s what my seniors told me, I should’ve stayed in and scored big. That’s what I’ll try next time, I’ll get set in the middle and score big. It’s important at this level to get set. It’s important to forget the last game and start from 0," Kishan said after the Indian opener was named the Player of the Series.

