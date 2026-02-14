NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa invite New Zealand to bat in Ahmedabad

Live

By

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: New Zealand and South Africa don't usually meet in a group stage decider this early, but that is exactly what this Group D shootout at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad feels like: unbeaten vs unbeaten, with the winner virtually punching the first ticket out of the group and grabbing the psychological high ground heading into the next phase. South Africa arrive with adrenaline still in their system after that chaotic, double Super Over escape - equal parts resilience and a warning label, especially after conceding a plie of extras that captain Aiden Markram openly flagged as unacceptable at this level. New Zealand, meanwhile, have looked like they have been playing the tournament on silent mode: efficient, clinical, and a little ruthless - exactly the kind of team that turns an opponent's small errors into a 15-run swing. So tonight isn't just about form; it is about discipline under pressure. New Zealand's clean execution versus South Africa's high-voltage peaks - Ahmedabad will decide which one travels better when every delivery starts feeling like it has a headline attached to it. Squads - South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs. New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears (reserve). ...Read More

