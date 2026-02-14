NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa invite New Zealand to bat in Ahmedabad
NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa have won the toss and put New Zealand to bat.
- 12 Sec agoPlaying XIs
- 3 Mins agoToss update
- 22 Mins agoPitch watch
- 32 Mins agoSouth Africa's World Cup so far
- 43 Mins agoNew Zealand's World Cup so far
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoClash of the unbeatens
NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: New Zealand and South Africa face-off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: New Zealand and South Africa don't usually meet in a group stage decider this early, but that is exactly what this Group D shootout at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad feels like: unbeaten vs unbeaten, with the winner virtually punching the first ticket out of the group and grabbing the psychological high ground heading into the next phase. ...Read More
South Africa arrive with adrenaline still in their system after that chaotic, double Super Over escape - equal parts resilience and a warning label, especially after conceding a plie of extras that captain Aiden Markram openly flagged as unacceptable at this level. New Zealand, meanwhile, have looked like they have been playing the tournament on silent mode: efficient, clinical, and a little ruthless - exactly the kind of team that turns an opponent's small errors into a 15-run swing.
So tonight isn't just about form; it is about discipline under pressure. New Zealand's clean execution versus South Africa's high-voltage peaks - Ahmedabad will decide which one travels better when every delivery starts feeling like it has a headline attached to it.
Squads -
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears (reserve).
NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Playing XIs
The playing XIs of the two teams are here -
South Africa playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj
New Zealand playing XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Toss update
South Africa have won the toss and opt to field first.
NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pitch watch
At Narendra Modi Stadium, this World Cup has already shown two truths: big totals are on the table, but timing still matters. The venue's overall T20I trend leans toward batting first, with an average first-innings score around 170 - yet South Africa's 213 vs Canada proved it can still turn into a runway if the top-order clicks. The surface can begin fairly even, then slow a touch, making pace-off and hard-lengths awkward once the ball gets older.
NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: South Africa's World Cup so far
South Africa are unbeaten, but it's been two very different stories. They opened with a comfortable 57-run win over Canada, build around Aiden Markram's fifty and a bowling performance that kept the chase nowehere near. Then came the proper stress test: a 187-all tie vs Afghanistan in Ahmedabad, a stied Super Over, and then Soith Africa finally sealing it in a second Super Over - with Lungi Ngidi named Player of the Match. The concern is discipline: Markram has flagged 22 extras as a red flag in this format.
NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: New Zealand's World Cup so far
New Zealand have been the quiet steamroller of Group D - two wins, two very different statements. First, they chased down Afghanistan's 182 in Chennai with 13 balls to spare, with Tim Seifert setting the tempo up top. Then they went a step further: a 10-wicket demolition of UAE, chasing 173 without losing a wicket - Seifert and Finn Allen making it look like a net session. The common thread - clinical chases, zero panic, and an attack that is forcing opponents to play perfect cricket just to stay level.
NZ vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Clash of the unbeatens
This is the kind of group-stage game that doesn't feel like a group-stage game. New Zealand and South Africa walk into Ahmedabad unbeaten, and the subtext is loud: win tonight and you are not just topping the pool, you are shaping your route deeper into the tournament. South Africa are still buzzing from that chaotic double Super Over escape - but they'll know they can't afford the same mess with extras and loose deliveries against a New Zealand side that punishes small errors like it is a hobby. Expect a tight start, smart match-ups, and a tempo battle from ball one.