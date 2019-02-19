No indications of any matches being cancelled: ICC on India vs Pakistan match at World Cup

ICC’s outgoing chief executive officer, Dave Richardson has said that the governing body has no reasons to make any changes to the proposed World Cup schedule and that all matches will be played as planned.

“We haven’t written to the boards as yet,” Richardson told ESPNcricinfo in London, where he was present to mark the 100-day countdown to the tournament. “Our thoughts are with the people that were impacted by the incident. And we are monitoring the situation with our members including the BCCI and PCB. Certainly, there are no indications any of the matches, including the Pakistan-India match, will not be played as planned at the World Cup. But as I say we will continue to monitor the situation.”

World Cup tournament director, Steve Elworthy, is convinced that the match will be the biggest attraction of the tournament.

“It is probably one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” Elworthy, the former South Africa fast bowler, said. “You think of that match and you think of the passion, the support, the audience, the [number of] people who applied for tickets.”

The World Cup starts in 100 days and in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, there have been voices calling for India to snap all cricketing ties with Pakistan. However, neither Richardson nor Elworthy are too concerned about the match being called off.

