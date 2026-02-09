‘Nothing to offer…’: ICC’s firm reply to PCB’s demands as Pakistan contemplate India boycott stance – Report

It seems only a matter of time before Pakistan step down from their stance of boycotting the India match at the T20 World Cup. To end the impasse, a three-way meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board, the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board took place on Sunday evening in Lahore, in which the PCB made its demands clear. According to a report in The Telecom Asia, the three demands placed before the ICC were the resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral ties, increased revenue, and ensuring that something like the no-handshake act never happens again. Mohsin Naqvi has made his conditions clear to the ICC (AFP)

However, a new report in the Dawn claims that the PCB made another passing demand, asking for Bangladesh to be compensated financially despite their ouster from the T20 World Cup. Among the other topics discussed were increased compensation for Bangladesh, a participation fee despite their T20 World Cup exit, and Pakistan's hosting rights for future ICC events. While the ICC’s response to most of these developments is still awaited, the board did have something to offer to the BCB.

“ICC has nothing to offer to Bangladesh as compensation but to ensure it would get a full share from the ICC earnings,” The Dawn report stated.

Furthermore, the report said ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khawaja advised the PCB to either take the matter to the ICC’s arbitration committee or raise it at the ICC board meeting, while also urging Pakistan to end the India–Pakistan match boycott immediately, stressing that the logjam was not good for the game.

More concerns from PCB The PCB also raised several other factors, including taking exception to BCCI’s influence on the ICC. Dawn’s sources indicated that the PCB used the meeting to voice strong reservations over what it described as the growing politicisation of ICC matters, alleging that such dynamics were increasingly influencing decision-making at the highest level. According to a PCB insider, Pakistan remains unhappy with what it sees as the BCCI’s role in shaping key ICC decisions.

The primary reason for boycotting the match with India was the ICC’s ‘biased decision’ towards Bangladesh. “The government of Pakistan wanted to show solidarity with Bangladesh. Therefore, as a protest, the national team was restricted from playing its match with India scheduled for February 15,” the source added.

The ICC is hopeful that the PCB will weigh the significant and long-term consequences for cricket within Pakistan, noting that any fallout could also affect the wider global cricket ecosystem, of which Pakistan is both a member and a beneficiary.

Mohsin Naqvi (PCB), Aminul Islam, ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and the Associate Members’ representative, Mubashir Usmani, convened to find a solution to the deadlock. No joint declaration was issued after the four-hour meeting. According to Dawn's sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), both sides were likely to make an announcement only after obtaining approval from the Pakistan Government.