Novak Djokovic shell-shocked, left open-mouthed after Richardson's high catch dismisses Marcus Stoinis in BBL

The Melbourne Derby took place on Sunday in the Big Bash League, and tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who is in town for the Australian Open, attended the iconic clash at the Marvel Stadium. His presence, however, became even more memorable as he witnessed a brilliant catch from Kane Richardson during Melbourne Stars' innings to dismiss their captain, Marcus Stoinis. Novak Djokovic is shocked by Kane Richardson's catch(BBL)

The ball appeared to be sailing towards the boundary, and the crowd braced for what seemed like a certain six. But, to the dismay of Stoinis and the thousands watching, the ball was caught at the boundary, resulting in his dismissal.

The camera quickly panned to Djokovic, who, clearly stunned by the moment, showed a look of disbelief that resonated with fans across the stadium and beyond. His reaction became a talking point in itself, and the video went viral on social media.

To add to the confusion, a debate soon erupted over whether the ball had hit the roof of the stadium before being caught. There was no conclusive evidence in the video footage, but the incident sparked divided opinions on social media.

As the game progressed, the Renegades’ decision to bowl first after winning the toss seemed to be a stroke of genius. The Stars' batting lineup crumbled under pressure, losing wickets at regular intervals. By the 11th over, they were reeling at 75/7.

However, Glenn Maxwell produced a brilliant knock under pressure, smashing a stellar 90 off 52 deliveries to take the side's score to 165 in 20 overs.

Marvel Stadium, known for its retractable roof, has frequently been at the center of controversy in past matches, particularly when the roof interferes with play. This season, it had already seen incidents where a ball hitting the roof led to a dead-ball signal, further fueling the ongoing debate about the venue's quirks.

Djokovic, meanwhile, will aim at reclaiming the first Grand Slam of the year when he begins his Australian Open campaign on Monday against the Indian origin-US youngster, Nishesh Basavareddy.