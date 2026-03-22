New Zealand vs South Africa T20I LIVE: New Zealand eye series win as South Africa fight to stay alive in Wellington

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New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: South Africa look to stay alive in the series by winning the fourth match.

New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: New Zealand and South Africa meet in Wellington for the fourth T20I, with the shape of the series now sharply defined. After South Africa stormed through the opener, New Zealand have hit back with wins in Hamilton and Auckland to move 2-1 ahead in the five-match contest. That has turned this into a pivotal match of the tour: a New Zealand win would seal the series with a game to spare, while South Africa need a response to force the battle into a decider. What has shifted over the last two matches is New Zealand's control. Devon Conway set the tone in the second T20I with a stabilising half-century as the hosts levelled the series, and they followed that up with an even more assured display in the third game. Chasing 137 in Auckland, New Zealand, got home by eight wickets with 22 balls to spare. That win underlined how much more settled New Zealand have looked since recovering from the collapse in the first match. South Africa, though, still have enough in this series to make New Zealand wary. Their fast bowlers hit hard in the opener and exposed the hosts, reducing them to 36 for 5 before bowling them out for just 91. That result remains the strongest reminder of what this South African side can do when they seize the powerplay and keep pressure on through the middle overs. But since then, their challenge has been consistency. They have not quite sustained the same intensity across both innings, and the fourth match now demands a far tighter performance with both bat and ball. ...Read More

What has shifted over the last two matches is New Zealand's control. Devon Conway set the tone in the second T20I with a stabilising half-century as the hosts levelled the series, and they followed that up with an even more assured display in the third game. Chasing 137 in Auckland, New Zealand, got home by eight wickets with 22 balls to spare. That win underlined how much more settled New Zealand have looked since recovering from the collapse in the first match. South Africa, though, still have enough in this series to make New Zealand wary. Their fast bowlers hit hard in the opener and exposed the hosts, reducing them to 36 for 5 before bowling them out for just 91. That result remains the strongest reminder of what this South African side can do when they seize the powerplay and keep pressure on through the middle overs. But since then, their challenge has been consistency. They have not quite sustained the same intensity across both innings, and the fourth match now demands a far tighter performance with both bat and ball.