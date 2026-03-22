New Zealand vs South Africa T20I LIVE: New Zealand eye series win as South Africa fight to stay alive in Wellington
New Zealand vs South Africa T20I LIVE: New Zealand take on South Africa in the fourth match of the five-match affair at Wellington. The home team will be eyeing an win to seal off the series with game still left to play, while the Proteas will aim for a win to keep the series alive.
New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: New Zealand and South Africa meet in Wellington for the fourth T20I, with the shape of the series now sharply defined. After South Africa stormed through the opener, New Zealand have hit back with wins in Hamilton and Auckland to move 2-1 ahead in the five-match contest. That has turned this into a pivotal match of the tour: a New Zealand win would seal the series with a game to spare, while South Africa need a response to force the battle into a decider....Read More
What has shifted over the last two matches is New Zealand's control. Devon Conway set the tone in the second T20I with a stabilising half-century as the hosts levelled the series, and they followed that up with an even more assured display in the third game. Chasing 137 in Auckland, New Zealand, got home by eight wickets with 22 balls to spare. That win underlined how much more settled New Zealand have looked since recovering from the collapse in the first match.
South Africa, though, still have enough in this series to make New Zealand wary. Their fast bowlers hit hard in the opener and exposed the hosts, reducing them to 36 for 5 before bowling them out for just 91. That result remains the strongest reminder of what this South African side can do when they seize the powerplay and keep pressure on through the middle overs. But since then, their challenge has been consistency. They have not quite sustained the same intensity across both innings, and the fourth match now demands a far tighter performance with both bat and ball.
New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: New Zealand look to close the series
New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: New Zealand have the chance to close out the five-match series tonight after back-to-back wins pushed them 2-1 going into the fourth T20I at Sky Stadium, Wellington. The hosts were clinical in Auckland, chasing 137 in with eight wickets in hand as Tom Latham and Devon Conway led the charge. South Africa, though, have already shown in the series that they can hit hard when their seamers strike early, and that keeps this contest finely set. For New Zealand, it is a shot at wrapping up the series at home. For South Africa, it is win now or watch the trophy go.