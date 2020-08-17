e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘One of the best leaders I have come across’: 2011 World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten on MS Dhoni

‘One of the best leaders I have come across’: 2011 World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten on MS Dhoni

Dhoni, the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies, retired from international cricket on Saturday, more than a year after he last played for India -- the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gary Kirsten and Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy press conference on September 19 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Gary Kirsten and Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy press conference on September 19 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Getty Images)
         

Their stint together yielded India the 2011 World Cup trophy and former India coach Gary Kirsten on Monday doffed his hat to the enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling him “one of the best leaders” he has worked with.

Dhoni, the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies, retired from international cricket on Saturday, more than a year after he last played for India -- the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

The 52-year-old Kirsten, who was head coach of the Indian team between 2008 to 2011, thanked Dhoni for all the good memories that he made during his tenure.

“A privilege to work with one of the best leaders I have come across. Thanks MS for many fond memories with the Indian Cricket Team @msdhoni,” the former South African batsman wrote on his twitter handle.

 

Under Kirsten, India had claimed the Asia Cup in 2010 before ending a 28-year long wait to win their second World Cup crown in 2011.

Kirsten built a strong relationship with Dhoni during the time and on Monday, he revisited a past statement, which described their bond aptly.

“I would go to war with Dhoni by my side.”Dhoni’s retirement has triggered an avalanche of emotional tributes with several past and current cricketers expressing their admiration for his unorthodox leadership, brilliant finishing skills and sharpness behind the stumps.

The man himself, only issued a brief “consider me retired” post on instagram to announce the big decision and has not spoken after that.

He will, however, be seen in action during the IPL starting September 19 in the UAE.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET and JEE mains exams
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET and JEE mains exams
Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American as her press secretary
Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American as her press secretary
Leaders unhappy over leadership, have approached Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Jha
Leaders unhappy over leadership, have approached Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Jha
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In