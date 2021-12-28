One of the most special knocks but my best was at Lord’s: Ajinkya Rahane on his century at MCG

cricket

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 13:45 IST

Ajinkya Rahane played a captain’s knock during the second Test match against Australia. India looked in a spot of bother at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they lost their top three batsmen cheaply on Day 2. Hanuma Vihari stuck around for a handy knock but he could not play for long. The burden fell on Rahane to steer India through to a first innings lead. And he did exactly that as when India needed someone to play a big innings, Rahane stepped up and scored century.

In his innings of 112 runs, Rahane was extremely cautious at the start but after Tea on Day 2, he got into his groove and started scoring runs freely. His partnership with Ravindra Jadeja provided the platform for India to take a sizable lead in the second Test. It was one of his special knocks in Test cricket as he rescued India from a precarious position. But does he rate his knock of 112 at MCG as his best? Rahane was asked the same question after Day 3’s play and he maintained that his hundred against England at Lord’s was his most special one.

‘It was really special. Getting a century always is. Still feel that my hundred against England at Lord’s is my best,’ Rahane said after the match.

Australia were wobbling at 133 for six at stumps on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the magnificent Melbourne Cricket Ground. Aiming to exorcise the ghosts of being bowled out for a lowest ever 36 in the series-opener, the visitors had put up 326 on the board for a 131-run lead in reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 195 all out.

Australia were ahead by only two runs at close of play.

“This game is not over yet, we still have to get four more wickets,” India skipper Ajinkya Rahane, whose hundred on the second day set the tone for the side, told broadcasters Sony Network at the end of day’s play.

“Credit to the bowlers, they bowled in the right areas,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)