Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after GT beat PBKS: Virat Kohli extends lead over Travis Head; Shubman Gill surpasses Rohit

Virat Kohli reacted angrily after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded a controversial dismissal in Kolkata Knight Riders' thrilling win over Faf du Plessis' men in the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Sunday. The former RCB skipper was outsmarted by Harshit Rana, who bowled a slower full toss to get the better of the batting icon at the Eden Gardens. The 2016 Orange Cap winner was dismissed for 18 off 7 balls after RCB were asked to chase down a gigantic total of 223 in the 20-over contest. Virat Kohli reacts after he is given out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata(AP)

Though Kohli had a forgetful outing in the final-over thriller between RCB and KKR, the former India skipper managed to extend his lead over Australia’s Travis Head in the Orange Cap standings. Averaging 63.17, the RCB icon has smashed 379 runs in eight matches at the IPL 2024. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head has 324 runs under his belt in six matches this season. Head is followed by Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag, who has scored 318 runs in seven games for the 2008 champions.