Pakistan 55, Australia 78, Bangladesh lowest; India, New Zealand score most: Ashwin rates Champions Trophy teams

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 opener between Pakistan and New Zealand a the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin rated all eights for the marquee event. As per Ashwin's ratings, New Zealand and India were the best teams in the tournament, while Pakistan, despite being the hosts, and Bangladesh were the weakest. A billboard depicts Indian batsman Virat Kohli (L) and captain Rohit Sharma (3R) ahead of Champions Trophy in Karachi.(AFP)

Ashwin gave 85 each (out of 100) to New Zealand and India and picked them to advance to the semi-finals from Group A, which also includes Pakistan and Bangladesh. The off-spinner said he would have given 90 to India had fast bowler Japrit Bumrah been fit.

"I'll give them 85. I would given India a 90 had Bumrah been there because India is completely different with him in the mix. The only concern for India in my view is that all their games are in Dubai. Let's say we lose all three tosses and are put into bat first because it's chalk and cheese between day and night at this venue. So if opponents bat under lights, this 85 might start dropping," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin gave only 55 rating points to Pakistan while ranking Bangladesh lowest with 40.

There is a reason why New Zealand and India were picked as the strongest teams. The Kiwis warmed up for the tournament in fine fashion, winning the Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and South Africa.

Each team played each other before hosts Pakistan took on the Blackcaps in the final, with the Kiwis making it three wins from three.

Kane Williamson has been in supreme form, smashing a magnificent century in a successful chase against South Africa after having notched a fifty in the opening win over Pakistan.

In that encounter, Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 106 off just 74 deliveries, with Daryl Mitchell also chipping in with a pair of half-centuries.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha each hit three figures in Pakistan’s win over the Proteas, for whom Matthew Breetzke made a flying start to his international career with 150 and 83 in his two innings.

Meanwhile, in India, the reigning ICC Men’s T20 world champions have been in fine form during their recent white-ball clashes with England.

After taking the T20 series 4-1, they then earned a clean sweep in the 50-over game, winning all three encounters.

Shubman Gill was the star of the show, racking up 259 runs at an average of 86.33, including a century in the third ODI.

In that game, India racked up 356 runs after batting first on their way to a 142-run victory, having successfully chased in the first two games.

Shreyas Iyer also impressed with the bat, while Rohit Sharma’s century in the second ODI may have been the best knock of the series.

Meanwhile, with the ball, Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets at an average of just over 10 and an economy rate of 3.21, with only Adil Rashid taking more wickets with his seven.

Group B ratings

From Group B, Ashwin picked England and Australia as the semi-fianlists with scores of 81 and 78, respectively. England did not put up a good show against India, losing all three ODIs but Ashwin feels the Jos Buttler-led side has all the ingredients to challenge any top team of the world.

Interestingly, the 38-year-old kept Afghanistan at No. 5 with a score of 70. South Africa, who failed to make the tri-series final, got of 68.