Pakistan boycotting the India game will push their own cricket into oblivion: ‘No one will miss them’

Kapil Dev has slammed Pakistan’s reported decision to boycott its T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India, warning that the move could damage the country’s reputation and short-change its own players. Pakistan's players celebrate the wicket of Netherlands' batter Vikram Singh. (PTI)

Speaking to NDTV, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain questioned who actually made the call. “If the decision was taken by the players, they can come out and say. However, if the board says that you will not play, the reputation of the country comes down. It is not looking bright for Pakistan. You are killing the generation. Pakistan have given us fantastic talents over the years. But if you will not allow these boys to play in the World Cup, you are killing the generation and hurting the game. You are being unfair to your own players,” Kapil Dev said.

Pakistan are scheduled to face India in Group A in Colombo, with Sri Lanka serving as a co-host and venue for Pakistan’s group matches. The tournament begins on February 7, and Pakistan’s other group fixtures are against the Netherlands, USA and Namibia. The India-Pakistan fixture is traditionally the tournament’s biggest draw.

The boycott — attributed in multiple reports to a government directive — has set off fresh debate about politics spilling into cricket, even as the International Cricket Council has urged Pakistan to reconsider.

Kapil Dev’s second warning was about what happens after the headlines fade: fans drifting away. “The emotions and spectators will be impacted. But, in the long run, no one will miss them. People will not think about it for a long time, and they will ultimately move on,” he added.

Also Read: Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: ICC warns PCB; broadcaster might pursue legal battle again On the field, the consequences could be immediate. A no-show would typically be treated as a forfeit, and one report has suggested Pakistan could lose two points if they don’t take the field. In a tight group, that can quickly become the difference between a smooth qualification and a messy sprint.

There is also uncertainty about what happens if India and Pakistan are drawn against each other later in the tournament. A report carried by Hindustan Times said the Pakistan Cricket Board may follow the same government direction in knockouts too.

Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha has indicated the squad will follow whatever direction comes from authorities, underlining Kapil Dev’s central point: the players may have the most to lose, but not the most control.