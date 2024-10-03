‘Pakistan cricket is in ICU with no specialist for treatment’: Ex-captain takes aim at Babar after his resignation

Pakistan cricket plunged into a fresh crisis after Babar Azam tendered his resignation via a social media post around midnight on Tuesday. At a time when Pakistan is flailing in all formats after a series of stinging losses, with a revolving door of bosses and allegations that nepotism has seeped into the sport, Babar's resignation comes as a kick to the gut. Babar Azam resigned as Pakistan's white-ball skipper (Pakistan Cricket - X)

"It's a leadership crisis," former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif told AFP. "Pakistan cricket is in the ICU with no specialist for treatment."

Babar quit just hours before England arrived for a three-Test series, leaving the team leaderless ahead of crucial matches. His second stint as captain ended after six months. He previously resigned in November after Pakistan's early ODI World Cup exit, only to return in March to lead the white-ball teams. His tenure was marked by an early T20 World Cup exit, including a shocking loss to the United States.

Citing a desire to focus on his batting, Babar stepped down, leaving Pakistan without a captain ahead of four major series and the Champions Trophy next year.

‘His resignation has cost him and the team’

"He should not have accepted captaincy again," Latif said.

"Neither the team was performing nor was he scoring big," he said. "This resignation has come very late and that has not only cost him badly, but also the team."

The PCB said on Wednesday the national selection committee would begin the hunt for a successor.

"He believes that dedicating himself fully to his batting will enable him to play a more decisive role in the team's success in the shorter formats," a PCB statement said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is considered the front-runner for the job.

Azam is slated to play in the England Test series starting in Multan on Monday, but red-ball skipper Shan Masood is also facing calls to step down over dire performances.

Pakistan has lost all five matches under his tenure, which began last year.

White-ball coach Gary Kirsten and the selection committee will have a major headache before the white-ball formats against England kick off.