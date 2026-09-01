Pakistan crisis deepens as Misbah-ul-Haq offers resignation following PCB's extraordinary mid-series England shake-up
Misbah-ul-Haq has offered to resign as Pakistan selector, adding to the turmoil after the PCB's sweeping mid-series overhaul during the England tour.
Pakistan cricket’s latest bout of upheaval has deepened further, with former captain Misbah-ul-Haq offering to resign from the men’s national selection committee barely a day after the PCB ordered sweeping changes to the Test squad and coaching staff during the ongoing tour of England.
According to Cricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet accepted Misbah’s resignation. He has also decided to step down from his position as batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, potentially ending both of his current assignments with the board. Misbah’s decision comes at a turbulent moment for Pakistan, who surrendered the three-match Test series after suffering a 194-run defeat at Lord’s to fall 2-0 behind. The result prompted the PCB to undertake a rare mid-series overhaul ahead of the final Test at Edgbaston, beginning September 9.
Seven players — Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad — were released from the touring squad. The board also removed Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul from their positions as Test head coach and bowling coach, respectively. The scale of the changes underlined the PCB’s dissatisfaction with the direction of the Test side, with the final match of the series effectively becoming the starting point of another reconstruction rather than merely an opportunity to salvage pride.
Misbah move adds to Pakistan turmoil
Deep Dive
Five uncapped players — Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah — have been summoned to England, while Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have also been added to the Test squad. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who have been working as head coach and bowling coach, respectively, with Pakistan’s white-ball set-up, have now joined the Test coaching group.
Against that backdrop, Misbah’s resignation offer carries considerable significance. He had been appointed to the four-member selection committee in March alongside Aaqib Javed, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq, giving him a central role in shaping Pakistan’s national squads.
Misbah was simultaneously serving as a batting consultant under a contract requiring him to work with the PCB for 180 days each year. His association with the Pakistan cricket administration has been extensive since his international retirement in 2017. Two years later, he was appointed Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector, combining two of the most influential positions in the national set-up.
He relinquished the chief selector’s role in October 2020 to concentrate on coaching before resigning as head coach in 2021. Misbah returned to the board’s fold two years later when Zaka Ashraf, then heading the PCB’s ad-hoc management committee, brought him in as an adviser. He remained involved after the present administration took charge in 2024 and was subsequently named among the five mentors for the men’s Champions Cup, a competition that has since been discontinued.
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He has also worked with women’s teams in Pakistan’s domestic structure and, more recently, coached Pakistan Gold to victory in the 50-over National Champions Cup in Multan last month under Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy. His latest decision now threatens to remove another experienced figure from a system already being reshaped at considerable speed.
For the moment, however, Misbah remains officially part of the selection committee, with the PCB yet to formally accept his resignation. What is already clear is that Pakistan will arrive at Edgbaston with far more than a dead-rubber Test on their hands: the final match of the series will unfold amid a wider attempt to redefine the team, its coaching structure and, potentially, its selection hierarchy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More