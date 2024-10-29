Ex-Pakistan opener shames Rohit Sharma, calls India ‘schoolboys’ and ‘paper tigers’ after losing to New Zealand at home

India lost by 113 runs in the second Test match against New Zealand in Pune. With one match to go, New Zealand clinched the series, ending India's record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins. New Zealand's captain Tom Latham (L) is congratulated by his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma for their team's win.(AFP)

Following India's defeat, former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad mocked Rohit Sharma and Co., stating that New Zealand 'pulled a prank' on them.

Ahmed Shehzad trolls Rohit Sharma and Co.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, "New Zealand have come to India and thrashed them as if they had the right to do so, beating them like kids and walking away. They’ve pulled a prank on India. People are now saying, 'Kagaz ke sher, aur ghar mein dher' (Tigers on paper, crumbled at home)."

Shehzad went on to label the Indian team as 'schoolboys', and felt that they have become complacent. "When India were bowled out for 46 runs (in the first Test), Rohit Sharma had said, 'Everyone has a bad day.' And we accept that. Absolutely fair. But in this test match, too, the way you played cricket made it seem like you’ve become complacent. Rohit Sharma says that they don’t believe in unnecessary talk, but that spirit was missing in the last two Tests. These two matches have been played in a way that makes it seem like schoolboys were playing," he said.

The defeat also proved to be a massive blow to India's World Test Championship qualifying chances, although they are still on top, with a marginal lead over Australia. To cement their place in the top two, India need to win the final Test against New Zealand and then also defeat Australia 3-2. India can still finish in the top two with fewer wins if the other sides in contention don't maximise their points.

Rohit Sharma will lead an 18-member squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Three uncapped players have been included in the roster, and Mohammed Shami has been excluded. The uncapped players are opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, all-rounder Nitish Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana.