Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain gets hug from Shah Rukh Khan - Watch

Sep 06, 2019

Teenaged Pakistan tearaway Mohammad Hasnain had a moment to cherish while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan hugged the pacer for his effort during Trinbago Knight Riders’ win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

A social media video shows principal owner Shah Rukh acknowledging Hasnain’s effort with the ball with a warm hug. Hasnain took three wickets as Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs on Wednesday.

Watch Pakistani Young fast Bowler Muhammad Hasnain Hugging Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan ❤



M. Hasnain is playing from the Team TKR owned by shahrukh Khan in CPL and took 3 wickets in his first match@iamsrk @CPL #CPL19 #SRK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/f20A8ywcoX — Bilal Khan (@khanbilal_) September 5, 2019

Besides Hasnain, New Zealand allrounder James Neesham and new captain Kieron Pollard starred for the defending champions.

