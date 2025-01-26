Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 6 overs is 27/0
- 34 Mins agoWest Indies at 27/0 after 6 overs
- 36 Mins agoKraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Noman Ali bowling . West Indies at 25/0 after 5.2 overs
- 37 Mins agoKraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Noman Ali bowling . West Indies at 21/0 after 5.1 overs
- 39 Mins agoWest Indies at 17/0 after 5 overs
- 43 Mins agoWest Indies at 10/0 after 4 overs
- 47 Mins agoWest Indies at 10/0 after 3 overs
- 48 Mins agoKraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Sajid Khan bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 2.4 overs
- 50 Mins agoWest Indies at 6/0 after 2 overs
- 55 Mins agoWest Indies at 5/0 after 1 overs
- 59 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025
Day 1 Highlights :
- K Ali(PAK), A Jangoo(WI) makes their TEST debut
- Referral 1 (2.4 ovs): A Jangoo against Pak (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 3, WI: 2)
- West Indies 9/2: A Jangoo lbw b S Khan 0(4)
- Referral 2 (7.1 ovs): PAK against K Brathwaite (Caught) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2)
- Referral 3 (9.2 ovs): K Brathwaite against PAK (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2) (Retained)
- West Indies 32/3: K Brathwaite lbw b N Ali 9(19)
- Referral 4 (10.3 ovs): A Athanaze against PAK (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 1)
- West Indies 37/4: A Athanaze lbw b S Khan 0(3)
- Drinks: West Indies 47/7 in 14.0 overs
- West Indies 50/7 in 14.4 overs
- N Ali 8th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/29 (10.4)
- West Indies 150/9 in 38.5 overs
- G Motie maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 81 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- Innings Break: West Indies 163/10 in 41.1 overs
- Lunch: West Indies 163/10 in 41.1 overs
- Referral 1 (5.5 ovs): M Hurraira against WI (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 3)
- Pakistan 22/1: M Hurraira lbw b K Roach 9(13)
- Drinks: Pakistan 32/3 in 11.0 overs
- Pakistan 51/3 in 17.0 overs
- Referral 2 (21.5 ovs): WI against M Rizwan (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2)
- Tea: Pakistan 70/4 in 22.0 overs
- Pakistan 102/4 in 30.4 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 83 balls between S Shakeel (13) and M Rizwan (37)
- Drinks: Pakistan 123/5 in 39.0 overs
- Innings Break: Pakistan 154/10 in 47.0 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 27/0 after 6 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Mikyle Louis 5 (17)
Kraigg Brathwaite 17 (19)
Pakistan
Noman Ali 0/10 (1)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Noman Ali bowling . West Indies at 25/0 after 5.2 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! More runs! Shorter and around off, Kraigg Brathwaite nudges it through mid-wicket and it rolls to the fence.
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Noman Ali bowling . West Indies at 21/0 after 5.1 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Trying to put Noman straightaway! Full and on middle, Kraigg Brathwaite slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 17/0 after 5 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Mikyle Louis 4 (16)
Kraigg Brathwaite 8 (14)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 0/12 (3)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 4 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Mikyle Louis 4 (15)
Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (9)
Pakistan
Kashif Ali 0/0 (2)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 3 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (9)
Mikyle Louis 4 (9)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 0/5 (2)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Sajid Khan bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 2.4 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR BYES! Short and wide of off. Kraigg Brathwaite leaves and Mohammad Rizwan makes a rare error as he fails to stop and it rolls to the fence.
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 6/0 after 2 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Mikyle Louis 4 (9)
Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (3)
Pakistan
Kashif Ali 0/0 (1)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 5/0 after 1 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Mikyle Louis 4 (5)
Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (1)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 0/5 (1)
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025
Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.