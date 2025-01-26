Explore
    Live

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 6 overs is 27/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 26, 2025 10:26 AM IST
    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 27/0 after 6 overs, Mikyle Louis at 5 runs and Kraigg Brathwaite at 17 runs
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025
    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025

    Day 1 Highlights :
    • K Ali(PAK), A Jangoo(WI) makes their TEST debut
    • Referral 1 (2.4 ovs): A Jangoo against Pak (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 3, WI: 2)
    • West Indies 9/2: A Jangoo lbw b S Khan 0(4)
    • Referral 2 (7.1 ovs): PAK against K Brathwaite (Caught) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2)
    • Referral 3 (9.2 ovs): K Brathwaite against PAK (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2) (Retained)
    • West Indies 32/3: K Brathwaite lbw b N Ali 9(19)
    • Referral 4 (10.3 ovs): A Athanaze against PAK (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 1)
    • West Indies 37/4: A Athanaze lbw b S Khan 0(3)
    • Drinks: West Indies 47/7 in 14.0 overs
    • West Indies 50/7 in 14.4 overs
    • N Ali 8th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/29 (10.4)
    • West Indies 150/9 in 38.5 overs
    • G Motie maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 81 balls (4x4) (0x6)
    • Innings Break: West Indies 163/10 in 41.1 overs
    • Lunch: West Indies 163/10 in 41.1 overs
    • Referral 1 (5.5 ovs): M Hurraira against WI (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 3)
    • Pakistan 22/1: M Hurraira lbw b K Roach 9(13)
    • Drinks: Pakistan 32/3 in 11.0 overs
    • Pakistan 51/3 in 17.0 overs
    • Referral 2 (21.5 ovs): WI against M Rizwan (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2)
    • Tea: Pakistan 70/4 in 22.0 overs
    • Pakistan 102/4 in 30.4 overs
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 83 balls between S Shakeel (13) and M Rizwan (37)
    • Drinks: Pakistan 123/5 in 39.0 overs
    • Innings Break: Pakistan 154/10 in 47.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 26, 2025 10:26 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 27/0 after 6 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Mikyle Louis 5 (17)
    Kraigg Brathwaite 17 (19)
    Pakistan
    Noman Ali 0/10 (1)

    Jan 26, 2025 10:24 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Noman Ali bowling . West Indies at 25/0 after 5.2 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! More runs! Shorter and around off, Kraigg Brathwaite nudges it through mid-wicket and it rolls to the fence.

    Jan 26, 2025 10:23 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Noman Ali bowling . West Indies at 21/0 after 5.1 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Trying to put Noman straightaway! Full and on middle, Kraigg Brathwaite slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

    Jan 26, 2025 10:21 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 17/0 after 5 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Mikyle Louis 4 (16)
    Kraigg Brathwaite 8 (14)
    Pakistan
    Sajid Khan 0/12 (3)

    Jan 26, 2025 10:17 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 4 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Mikyle Louis 4 (15)
    Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (9)
    Pakistan
    Kashif Ali 0/0 (2)

    Jan 26, 2025 10:13 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 3 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (9)
    Mikyle Louis 4 (9)
    Pakistan
    Sajid Khan 0/5 (2)

    Jan 26, 2025 10:12 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Sajid Khan bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 2.4 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR BYES! Short and wide of off. Kraigg Brathwaite leaves and Mohammad Rizwan makes a rare error as he fails to stop and it rolls to the fence.

    Jan 26, 2025 10:10 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 6/0 after 2 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Mikyle Louis 4 (9)
    Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (3)
    Pakistan
    Kashif Ali 0/0 (1)

    orange-capMost Runs

    Saud Shakeel
    Saud ShakeelPAK
    86 Runs
    M1
    HS84
    SR51.80

    purple-capMost Wickets

    Jomel Warrican
    Jomel WarricanWI
    10 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg10.10
    SR23.30
    Jan 26, 2025 10:05 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 5/0 after 1 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Mikyle Louis 4 (5)
    Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (1)
    Pakistan
    Sajid Khan 0/5 (1)

    Jan 26, 2025 9:01 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025

    Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details
    2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

