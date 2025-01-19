Spinner Sajid Khan took five wickets and Abrar Ahmed another four to guide Pakistan to a 127-run win on the third day of the first Test against West Indies in Multan on Sunday. Pakistan's Sajid and Abrar demolish West Indies in first Test win

Sajid took 5-50 for match figures of 9-115, while leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed snared 4-27 as West Indies were dismissed for 123, falling well short of their victory target of 251.

Pakistan's spinners took all the wickets in West Indies' second innings, with Noman Ali chipping in with 1-42, as the home side took an early advantage in the two-Test series.

Left-handed batter Alick Athanaze hit 55, the only half-century of the match for the tourists, and added 41 runs for the sixth wicket with Tevin Imlach.

Sajid removed the dangerous Athanaze, while Abrar's haul included the final wicket of Jomel Warrican.

Left-armer Warrican had led the spin attack for the tourists with a career-best 7-32 as Pakistan were bowled out for 157 in their second innings.

They were also the best figures by a West Indian bowler in Pakistan, topping fast bowler Malcolm Marshall's 5-33 at Lahore in 1986.

The Test lasted fewer than eight sessions, with the start delayed on the first day by poor visibility.

The Multan pitch provided sharp turn, with Sajid taking the wickets of skipper Kraigg Brathwaite , Keacy Carty , Kavem Hodge and Mikyle Louis .

Noman then trapped Justin Greaves leg before wicket for nine in the last over before lunch, leaving the tourists tottering on 54-5.

Pakistan had resumed earlier on 109-3 but managed to add just 48 runs.

Warrican's nagging line and length earned him match figures of 10-101, his first 10-wicket match haul.

He dismissed overnight batter Saud Shakeel for two with the first ball of the day and then had Mohammad Rizwan for the same score in his next over.

Warrican continued the demolition act with the wickets of Kamran Ghulam , Noman and Sajid .

The second match starts on January 25, also in Multan.

sh/pbt

