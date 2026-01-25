Pakistan's T20 World Cup participation not confirmed even after squad announcement: ‘The government will decide’

Pakistan have named their squad for the men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but the selection itself has not closed the story. Instead, the announcement has arrived with an asterisk: participation is still subject to decisions beyond cricket’s chain of command. Aaqib Javed addresses the press.

The uncertainty was spelt out by PCB Director High Performance and member of national selection committee Aaqib Javed, who made it clear the selector’s remit ends where the state’s call begins. Pakistan, in other words, have picked a team - but cannot yet confirm the tournament.

Government decision looms over squad announcement “We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” Javed said after the squad announcement as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, suggesting that the saga isn’t over yet.

The statement sounds like more than a procedural clarification. It is also a line of demarcation p separating cricket’s professional processes from the political and administrative realities that can shape international sports in the region. By stressing that the government will decide, and by anchoring his position to what the Chairman has said, Aaqib Javed effectively placed the next step outside the selection committee’s hands.

Timing, too, adds another layer. Announcing a World Cup squad very close to the deadline usually hints at late fitness checks, role debates, or form-based calls. Here it underscores something different: Pakistan are preparing to compete while simultaneously waiting to learn if they will be allowed to.

Also Read: Bangladesh receives support from Pakistan, ICC accused of bias: ‘Standards cannot change from country to country’ It also leaves the players in an unfamiliar in-between space. Selection should be a moment of certainty - roles defined, preparation sharpened, the plan locked. But when the question of travel remains unresolved, even a named squad becomes provisional in public perception, vulnerable to last-minute changes that have nothing to do with performance.

For the PCB, the messaging is careful. Cricket operations have done what they can: selected a group and met the requirement of naming it. The rest is now a broader decision, one with diplomatic weight and reputational consequence, and one that will be watched closely across the cricketing world.

Until that decision arrives, Pakistan’s World Cup campaign exists in the draft room - written in ink, not yet stamped.