Pat Cummins returns at the helm as Australia announce their squad for the Adelaide Test

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, to be played at Adelaide. Pat Cummins is set to walk back as captain and spearhead after months on the sidelines. The hosts already hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, but the tone of this selection is less about comfort and more about tightening their grip on both the urn and the World Test Championship cycle. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc walk together before a training session at The Gabba.(AFP)

Cummins has not played international cricket since the third Test against West Indies in July, when a back issue forced him into a lay-off. Since then, Australia have surged to twin eight-wicket wins in Perth and Brisbane, proving they can function without their first-choice leader - but also underlining how formidable they could look once he returns. Cricket Australia’s medical and coaching staff now believe he is as well prepared as he can be, with coach Andrew McDonald revealing the quick was closer than many realised, featuring at the Gabba.

McDonald hinted that Cummins was well ahead of his recovery markers and was seriously discussed for Brisbane, but the management resisted the temptation to rush him. The extra ten days leading into Adelaide should now allow the captain to resume without restrictions, restoring Australia’ preferred balance of three frontline quicks plus specialist spinner.

Usman Khawaja remains part of the group as he works back from his own injury and attempts to reclaim a top-order berth. All-rounder Beau Webster and veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon also return after missing the second Test, giving the selectors flexibility to react to Adelaide’s conditions and England’s XI.

With Michael Neser and Scott Boland also in the mix, Australia have a decent seam bowling line-up along with Cummins and Starc, even though Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the series. For England, already bruised by two heavy defeats, the sight of a refreshed Cummins tossing the coin at Adelaide Oval may feel like the worst possible news at exactly the wrong time.

Australia’s squad for Adelaide Test

Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.