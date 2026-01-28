PCB escalates Bangladesh expulsion row, to inform ICC of black armband protest at T20 World Cup: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly set to send a second letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), expressing its displeasure over Bangladesh’s expulsion from the T20 World Cup and the governing body’s handling of the issue. PCB were the only ICC member to stand in support of Bangladesh's concerns

PCB had earlier written to the ICC on the eve of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) deadline to confirm its World Cup participation, voicing support for Bangladesh’s concerns over travelling to India.

According to a report in Telecom Asia Sport, the PCB will now formally convey its disappointment to the ICC and inform the apex body of its intention to stage a symbolic protest during the tournament, should Pakistan take part.

“Pakistan Cricket Board is also due to write a letter to the ICC about the protest during the World Cup,” sources told the publication.

Subject to clearance, Pakistan players are expected to wear black armbands during the World Cup as a mark of protest against the ICC's decision.

PCB had sent their first letter to ICC on the matter earlier this month, which as copied to all other board members, where they not only stood by Bangladesh, who expressed security concerns over not wanting to send their team to India for their World Cup group games and hence sought an alternate venue, but also offered to host their matches in Pakistan.

The development comes as the PCB awaits a final call from the Pakistan government on whether the team will participate in the T20 World Cup. Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the Prime Minister earlier this week, with discussions ranging from a complete boycott to forfeiting the India match or wearing black armbands. Pakistani media have also reported a fourth option — dedicating any wins to Bangladesh cricket supporters.

A final decision is expected to be announced on Monday.

Naqvi has previously accused the ICC of “double standards”, pointing to the governing body accommodating India’s request to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai last year after refusing to travel to Pakistan over security concerns.

“You can’t have double standards,” Naqvi said. “You can’t say for one country they can do whatever they want, and for others to do the complete opposite.

“That’s why we’ve taken this stand and made clear that an injustice has been done to Bangladesh. They should play in the World Cup — they are a major stakeholder in cricket.”