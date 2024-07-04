PM Modi refuses to touch T20 World Cup trophy, classy gesture for Dravid and Rohit becomes major hit on internet

Narendra Modi won several hearts when the Indian Prime Minister posed for a photograph with Rohit Sharma's Team India. Sitting down for a memorable chat with the members of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning side on Thursday, PM Modi spent close to two hours with the Rahul Dravid-coached side in Delhi. In his special chat with the champions, PM Modi hosted India's World Cup heroes for breakfast at his New Delhi residence. After Hurricane Beryl disrupted India's travel plans, the Indian team was stranded for three days in Barbados. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and the ICC T20 Mens World Cup 2024 trophy, in New Delhi (ANI)

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) arranging Air India's special charter flight—Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC)—for the stranded Indian team, Rohit and Co. finally arrived home on Thursday. Following their arrival in the national capital, PM Modi hosted the Indian side and discussed the incredible journey of the Men In Blue at the recently concluded ICC event.

PM Modi refuses to touch T20 World Cup trophy

Interestingly, PM Modi refused to touch the T20 World Cup trophy as the Indian Prime Minister opted to hold hands with captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid. PM Modi's classy gesture for Rohit and Dravid didn't go unnoticed on social media. “PM Narendra Modi didn't hold the World Cup trophy, instead held Rohit and David's hands,” a fan mentioned in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

PM Modi's breakfast with champions

PM Modi was presented with a customised team jersey, inscribed with NAMO at the back by BCCI president Roger Binny and board secretary Jay Shah. "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," Modi said.

Next stop Wankhede!

In a video shared by the PM's office, the Indian Prime Minister was seen having light-hearted conversations with ace cricketers Rohit, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. After meeting PM Modi in Delhi, Rohit's Team India arrived in Mumbai for the open bus roadshow which will be followed by a felicitation ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.