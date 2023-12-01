Prasidh Krishna gets backing from Nehra after horror 3rd T20I outing vs Australia: ‘You are talking about a guy who…’

Team India will face Australia in the fourth T20I of the series on Friday; the side is leading the five-match series 2-1, with the Aussies pulling back a stunning win in the last match. Chasing a 223-run target, Glenn Maxwell produced an explosive unbeaten 104-run knock off just 48 deliveries, as the visitors registered a five-wicket victory on the final ball of the match. Prasidh Krishna, the Indian bowler tasked with defending 21 runs in the final over, conceded 23 and registered an unwanted record for most expensive T20I figures by an Indian (0/68 in four overs). India's Prasidh Krishna during the T20I series against Australia(AP)

The fast bowler has since faced significant criticism for his performance but former India pacer Ashish Nehra has backed Prasidh. Talking to official broadcasters JioCinema, Nehra stated that it is difficult to get back in rhythm when a bowler hasn't been playing regularly. The T20I series was Prasidh's first bit of cricketing action in nearly a month; he had joined Team India's World Cup squad in late October as a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya, but didn't get a game throughout the tournament.

“You are talking about a guy who has not played much cricket. But there’s no shortage of talent when you talk of someone like Prasidh Krishna. He’s definitely one of India’s future stars and let’s hope that from here he’s only going to get better," Nehra said.

Prasidh didn't bowl a single yorker throughout the final over and even as he attempted one, the ball came to Maxwell barely below the batter's waist.

"He’s someone who can bowl a good yorker. I know it’s difficult to bowl on a wet ground and a flat pitch, but in these kinds of situations, you definitely back your yorker,” said Nehra further.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the centurion from the third T20I, had earlier defended Prasidh as well, stating that it becomes difficult to bowl in wet conditions.

"I don't think so it's a concern because it's almost like you are bowling with a wet ball. And it's really tough on them," Gaikwad told reporters during the post-match press conference.

"In these kinds of conditions, 12 runs per over or even 13 or 14 runs per over is gettable, even while we are chasing, In the first game, how easily we managed to chase 210," he had said.