e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Cricket / Prithvi Shaw bats in nets as selectors prepare to pick ODI, Test squads for New Zealand tour

Prithvi Shaw bats in nets as selectors prepare to pick ODI, Test squads for New Zealand tour

Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while trying to save an overthrow during Mumbai’s the match against Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2020 22:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
File image of Prithvi Shaw.
File image of Prithvi Shaw.(Getty Images)
         

Recovering from a shoulder injury, the precocious Prithvi Shaw could make it to New Zealand, his hopes brightened after what he termed a “superb net session”. With the Indian selectors yet to name the ODI and Test squads for the tour of New Zealand, all is still not lost for the 20-year-old Shaw. He was in sparkling touch since returning from his eight-month doping ban, but a shoulder injury on the opening day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka cut short his run, ruling him out of India A’s two practice matches in New Zealand.

However, his net session has sent a positive signal. “My favourite sound. The sound when the ball hits the middle of my bat. Superb net sessions going on,” Shaw tweeted alongside a video of the session. He was seen driving, cutting and flicking with ease.

Also read: VVS Laxman explains why Virat Kohli’s strategy won’t work

Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while trying to save an overthrow during Mumbai’s the match against Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex. He was expected to figure in India A’s two practice games during the New Zealand tour.

The selectors will be keen to see if Shaw will be available for the Test series in New Zealand. The first Test will get underway on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton and the second match is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting February 29. The selectors are to make the team announcement on January 19.

In the first Ranji match against Baroda, he scored 202 and 66. Prior to that, he amassed runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

tags
top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news