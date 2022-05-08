Prithvi Shaw admitted to hospital with high fever, tests negative for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to high fever. Shaw posted a photo in his Instagram stories on Sunday in which he is lying on a hospital bed and was not included in the squad for their match against Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium later that day.

"Admitted to hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you all for your good wishes. Will be back in action soon," said Shaw in his post.

Additionally, PTI reported that the 22-year-old was tested for Covid-19 and returned a negative report. Shaw was admitted as he was running a high temperature and took an RT-PCR test.

Shaw said that he was recovering well. (Prithvi Shaw Instagram )

Shaw had also missed out on DC's previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mandeep Singh had opened the innings in his place with David Warner and got out for a five-ball duck. However, Warned smashed 92 off 58 balls while Rovman Powell scored 67 off 35 as DC put up a score of 207/3 and went on to win the match by 21 runs.

Earlier on Sunday, DC players were put in isolation after a net bowler tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings.

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources told PTI hours before their match against the MS Dhoni-led side. However, the development did not have any effect on the match itself, with DC taking the field for the 7.30pm match.

Earlier overseas players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert along with four other support staff had tested positive for the virus. All have them have returned negative and Marsh has also been a regular face since joining the camp.

The outbreak resulted in a last minute change of venue for their game against Punjab Kings from MCA stadium in Pune to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

