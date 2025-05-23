PSL playoffs to have no DRS as Indian nationals handling Hawk-Eye technology didn't travel back to Pakistan: Report

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will proceed without a Decision Review System (DRS). According to news agency PTI, the Hawk-Eye team, which was supposed to travel back to Pakistan for the resumption of the tournament after the league's suspension, has not arrived in the country, and hence, the competition will be going ahead without a DRS. PSL to have no DRS for the remainder of the tournament

The tenth edition of the PSL was suspended earlier due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan. The DRS was available in the PSL until the league was suspended on May 7.

According to the report, most of the technicians who were handling the DRS and Hawk-Eye technologies in the PSL are from India. "Which means that the last few remaining matches of the PSL will now be completed without any DRS, which is a big blow to the board and teams," PTI quoted a source as saying.

The Indian nationals working for the broadcaster had left for home after the tenth edition of the PSL was suspended due to the conflict between India and Pakistan.

The first five games since the PSL resumption have not seen a major controversy, but DRS's absence is a major worry heading into the playoffs. The PCB has yet to make any public announcement about DRS's unavailability for the remainder of the tournament.

According to the report in ESPNCricinfo, the production crew for the tournament had to extend their presence in Pakistan for one week than they were supposed to. On Thursday, David Warner's Karachi Kings and Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars faced off in the Eliminator at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars won the contest after chasing down 191 in the 19th over and they will now take on Islamabad United for a place in the final. Earlier, Quetta Gladiators sealed their place in the summit clash after beating last year's champions Islamabad United by 30 runs.

The PSL X resumed on May 17 after a brief suspension period. The league started on the same day as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Earlier, even the Indian T20 tournament was suspended for one week due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, the PCB had tried to organise the remainder of the PSL in UAE but the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) declined the proposal. Just a day after announcing that the remainder of PSL would be played in UAE, the PCB confirmed the suspension of the tournament.

For the resumption of the tournament, the franchises have also faced issues replacing overseas players. Players like Mitchell Owen and Kusal Mendis opted to leave the PSL for the PSL after being named as replacement players in the Indian T20 tournament.

The final of the PSL will be played on Sunday, May 25. Just a few days later, the T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin. The hosts have dropped Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the upcoming series.