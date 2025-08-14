'Quality of India vs England wasn't as good as Ashes 05': Mike Atherton dismisses 'best series' tag despite Oval drama

The India-England Test series delivered everything cricket fans could crave: intensity, skill, drama, and unforgettable moments that had experts and spectators on edge throughout. Shubman Gill, making his debut as captain in the longest format, commanded the series brilliantly, amassing 754 runs and guiding a young Indian side to a hard-earned 2-2 draw on English soil. London: India's captain Shubman Gill and England's captain Ben Stokes during the felicitation ceremony following India's victory in the fifth Test(PTI)

The campaign began with Rishabh Pant’s twin centuries proving futile as England chased down their second-highest total in Test history, but India bounced back emphatically at Edgbaston. Gill’s commanding double century, followed by another hundred, set the tone for a remarkable turnaround.

At Lord’s, the contest teetered on a knife-edge, with Ravindra Jadeja’s determined innings nearly scripting an improbable Indian victory. Ultimately, a moment of misfortune for Mohammed Siraj handed England a narrow win, exemplifying the series’s fine margins and the relentless intensity, which also showed in Gill's heated exchange with Zak Crawley over the latter's time-wasting tactics in the same match.

With the series at 2-1, India faced a potential crisis when Rishabh Pant suffered a fractured toe, yet the resilient wicketkeeper-batter returned to the crease to craft a valiant half-century. His effort set the stage for a remarkable second-innings recovery, as India clawed back from a 311-run deficit to secure a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test.

Heading into the series decider at The Oval, India embraced the challenge, executing a stunning performance to dismantle England’s batting lineup, claiming six wickets while conceding just 35 runs in the run-chase. The victory showcased India’s depth and determination, but it wasn't before the extraordinary resolve of Chris Woakes, who battled shoulder pain to step out and bat with one hand, earning a standing ovation from the crowd for his courage.

Among the best series ever?

Following the dramatic end to the Oval Test, many fans labelled the series the ‘best’ in recent memory. A fair share of former cricketers also lauded both sets of players for an excellent display of skills and bravado throughout the five Tests.

Reflecting on the series, former England captain Nasser Hussain asked Michael Atherton if it was the best series – or even better – since the 2005 Ashes, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test series ever played. While Atherton didn't agree on the former, he believed the India-England series came close to the 2005 rubber.

“I don't think the quality was as good as '05. I don't think I've seen a better series than the '05 Ashes. It was a great team on the decline and the emerging team, absolutely great players at the top of their game. But it was probably the best series since '05,” Atherton told Sky Sports Cricket.

“The 2023 Ashes was a fantastic Ashes, but I'll put this series as the best series since '05 because of those dramatic moments, like Woakes, and like Rishabh Pant. And the twists and turns of the series,” he added.

Atherton and Nasser were both part of the broadcasting team for India's tour of England.