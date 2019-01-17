 Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 3 Live Updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 3 Live Updates

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals: Catch all the live score and updates from Day 3 of the quarter-final round from Ranji Trophy.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 17, 2019 11:18 IST
highlights

Live: Day 2 was a moving day in many ways. Here’s a quick recap of the best action of the day.

Vidarbha (260/1) are in control against Uttarakhand (355).

Saurashtra (170/7) are struggling against Uttar Pradesh (385).

Rajasthan (224 and 11/0) are giving Karnataka (263) stiff competition.

Gujarat are set to chase a tricky 195 against Kerala.

11:17 hrs IST

Jaffer going strong

10:44 hrs IST

Saurashtra bowled out

Saurashtra have been bowled out for 208. Yash Dayal finishes with four wickets

10:37 hrs IST

Rajasthan living dangerously

Karnataka have struck with Abhimanyu Mithun dismissing Amitkumar Gautam for 24 to leave Rajasthan 35/1

10:00 hrs IST

Gujarat in tatters

Chasing 195, Gujarat are already 10 for 2. Priyank Panchal and Kathan Patel have been dismissed by Basil Thampi.