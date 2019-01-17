Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 3 Live Updates

Live: Day 2 was a moving day in many ways. Here’s a quick recap of the best action of the day.

Vidarbha (260/1) are in control against Uttarakhand (355).

Saurashtra (170/7) are struggling against Uttar Pradesh (385).

Rajasthan (224 and 11/0) are giving Karnataka (263) stiff competition.

Gujarat are set to chase a tricky 195 against Kerala.

11:17 hrs IST Jaffer going strong End Of Over 90 - Vidarbha 343/1, Trail By 12 Runs, Wasim Jaffer 166(217) S R Ramaswamy 138(271) @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019





10:44 hrs IST Saurashtra bowled out Saurashtra have been bowled out for 208. Yash Dayal finishes with four wickets End Innings: Saurashtra - 208/10 in 66.4 overs (Prerak Mankad 67 off 132, Chetan Sakariya 0 off 6) #SAUvUP @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF2 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019





10:37 hrs IST Rajasthan living dangerously Karnataka have struck with Abhimanyu Mithun dismissing Amitkumar Gautam for 24 to leave Rajasthan 35/1



