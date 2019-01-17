Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 3 Live Updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals: Catch all the live score and updates from Day 3 of the quarter-final round from Ranji Trophy.
11:17 hrs IST
Jaffer going strong
10:44 hrs IST
Saurashtra bowled out
10:37 hrs IST
Rajasthan living dangerously
10:00 hrs IST
Gujarat in tatters
Live: Day 2 was a moving day in many ways. Here’s a quick recap of the best action of the day.
Vidarbha (260/1) are in control against Uttarakhand (355).
Saurashtra (170/7) are struggling against Uttar Pradesh (385).
Rajasthan (224 and 11/0) are giving Karnataka (263) stiff competition.
Gujarat are set to chase a tricky 195 against Kerala.
Jaffer going strong
End Of Over 90 - Vidarbha 343/1, Trail By 12 Runs, Wasim Jaffer 166(217) S R Ramaswamy 138(271) @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF1— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019
Saurashtra bowled out
Saurashtra have been bowled out for 208. Yash Dayal finishes with four wickets
End Innings: Saurashtra - 208/10 in 66.4 overs (Prerak Mankad 67 off 132, Chetan Sakariya 0 off 6) #SAUvUP @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF2— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019
Rajasthan living dangerously
Karnataka have struck with Abhimanyu Mithun dismissing Amitkumar Gautam for 24 to leave Rajasthan 35/1
Gujarat in tatters
Chasing 195, Gujarat are already 10 for 2. Priyank Panchal and Kathan Patel have been dismissed by Basil Thampi.