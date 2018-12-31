Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 8 Day 2, live score and updates

Veteran Wasim Jaffer slammed a century to propel hosts Vidarbha to an imposing 389 for 4 against Mumbai on the opening day of their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A game in Nagpur on Sunday.

It was business as usual for 40-year-old Jaffer as he made 178 in 196 balls against his former team at the VIdarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The right-handed batsman completed his 56th first-class century in the process.

Meanwhile, youngster Jonty Sidhu slammed a gritty 85, his maiden half-century, to help Delhi recover from a jittery start and post a modest 240 against Bengal in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Delhi wilted under some fiery bowling by pacer Ashok Dinda, who claimed the top three en route to four for 62, to reduce the visitors to 73 for five in the first session.

But the lanky left-hander Sidhu, playing only his second first-class match, batted with tremendous resolve as he rebuilt the innings with Shivam Sharma (42).

Follow live updates from the Ranji Trophy matches here -

12:34 hrs IST Nagaland declare at 377/9 End Innings: Nagaland - 377/9 dec in 77.1 overs (Abrar Kazi 50 off 79, Pawan Suyal 0 off 2) @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 31, 2018



