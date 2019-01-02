Ranji Trophy: New skipper Manish Pandey guides Karnataka to big win over Chhattisgarh

Manish Pandey led from the front with a sublime century to help Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by a massive 198 runs in a Group A Ranji Trophy match at Alur on Wednesday. The win took Karnataka a step closer towards securing their place in the knock-out stages of the premier domestic tournament.

Karnataka are now placed placed second with 27 points from seven matches, a point less than group toppers Vidarbha. Karnataka won three matches and drew as many in seven outings they played so far. They have lost just one against Saurashtra.

Pandey played an unconquered 102-run knock while Ronit More and Shreyas Gopal bagged four wickets apiece in Chhattisgarh’s second innings to ensure the big win for Karnataka. The newly appointed Karnataka skipper’s knock was studded with 14 boundaries and a six.

After declaring their second innings at 219 for seven, Karnataka, who had made 418 all out in the first essay, skittled out Chhattisgarh for 156 in 57 overs. Chhattisgarh had made 283 all out in their first innings, conceding 135 runs lead to the hosts.

Except for opener Avnish Dhaliwal (61) and Amandeep Khare (35) no other Chhattisgarh batsmen could make any significant contribution. Seven batsmen failed to reach double figures as More and Gopal ran through Chhattisgarh’s batting line-up in the second innings.

Resuming at the overnight score of 113 for four in their second innings, Karnataka lost Sheyas Gopal after he added just one run to his overnight 21.

Pandey then scripted a 43-run stand for the sixth wicket with Krishnappa Gowtham (20). R Vinay Kumar, who scored a crucial 90 in the first innings, fell cheaply to Pankaj Rai for seven.

Pandey, who was ably supported by Mithun, declared the innings after reaching century. Mithun made quick 33 runs off just 17 balls with the help of three boundaries and two sixes.

Result:

Karnataka 1st innings: 418 all out in 131.4 overs & 2nd innings: 219/7 in 49.3 overs (Manish Pandey 102 n.o; Pankaj Kumar Rao 4/67) vs Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 283 all out in 89 overs; 2nd innings: Avnish Dhailwal (61), Amandeep Khare (35); Ronit More 4/35, Shreyas Gopal 4/44)

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 19:13 IST