Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav hone their skills in a unique way - Watch

Ahead of their second ODI against West Indies at the Port of Spain in Trinidad, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant tried to hone their skills by playing cricket in the corridor of the team hotel. Pant, who is the primary wicket-keeper in the squad, took his position while Kuldeep bowled his left-arm wrist-spin. Despite the fact that he was bowling on a matted floor, Kuldeep got the ball to spin sharply and Pant too was impressive in collecting the ball cleanly.

“Where ? When ? What ? Who ? .... No sorry ... I only know the “WHY”, Pant titled the video.

After rain washed out their first match in Guyana, Team India will look to start afresh in the format which gave them heartburn when they were ousted out of the World Cup following a defeat in the semi-finals at the hands of New Zealand.

The Indian selectors named few young faces in the squad as they try to fix the long-standing issue of the middle-order woes. Shreyas Iyer, who is keen to get in a game, spoke about his preferred batting position and also said that he wants to nail down a spot in the Indian team.

“We have got no idea. It’s totally the management’s decision. I can’t go and say that I want to bat at number four and they would put me in that spot. It’s not like that,” Iyer said about his role and position in the batting order.

