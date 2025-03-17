Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
Rishabh Pant recreates Sunil Gavaskar's 'Stupid, stupid, stupid' meltdown, internet's verdict 'Ab toh bawaal...' – Watch

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2025 04:48 PM IST

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Rishabh Pant can be seen micmicking Sunil Gavaskar’s iconic commentary words on the wicketkeeper-batter

Rishabh Pant is known for his loud and comical personality, which has been well-magnified through the stump mics, especially during India's Test matches. But now, the wicketkeeper-batter has gone a notch higher, showing true courage, as he took on the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Pant can be seen mimicking Gavaskar's iconic words on commentary as he lashed out at the LSG star, whom he usually praises.

Rishabh Pant copied Sunil Gavaskar's epic rant on the wicketkeeper-batter during a Test match.(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant copied Sunil Gavaskar's epic rant on the wicketkeeper-batter during a Test match.(Twitter)

Also Read: PCB suffers 85% loss in Champions Trophy after splurging INR 869 crore for one home game; players face brutal effect

During the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant miscued a shot to third man in the fourth Test, with his dismissal receiving criticism from Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box. He exclaimed, "Stupid, stupid, stupid." In a hilarious spoof, Pant can be seen hilariously copying Gavaskar.

Here is the video of Pant’s Gavaskar mimicry:

During that famous commentary, Gavaskar said on ABC Sport, "Stupid, Stupid, STUPID! You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that. You missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that is your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. This is a stupid shot. This is letting your team down badly. You have to understand the situation as well.

"He should not be going in that [India's] dressing room, he should be going in the other dressing room," he added.

Video of Sunil Gavaskar's ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’ rant on Rishabh Pant:

Pant's hilarious mimicry left social media in splits as fans took to X to pass their verdict. One fan wrote, "Hope Pant didn't feel bad about Gavaskar’s comment."

Here are the other reactions:

Pant was released by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, but he ended up becoming the most expensive player in history. Lucknow Super Giants purchased him for 27 crore in a mega-bidding war after DC failed to retain him as they had already used their RTM card.

During India's victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Pant warmed the bench in all games, with KL Rahul included in the playing XI as the designated wicketkeeper-batter.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
Monday, March 17, 2025
