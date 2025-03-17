Rishabh Pant recreates Sunil Gavaskar's 'Stupid, stupid, stupid' meltdown, internet's verdict 'Ab toh bawaal...' – Watch

Rishabh Pant is known for his loud and comical personality, which has been well-magnified through the stump mics, especially during India's Test matches. But now, the wicketkeeper-batter has gone a notch higher, showing true courage, as he took on the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Pant can be seen mimicking Gavaskar's iconic words on commentary as he lashed out at the LSG star, whom he usually praises. Rishabh Pant copied Sunil Gavaskar's epic rant on the wicketkeeper-batter during a Test match.(Twitter)

During the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant miscued a shot to third man in the fourth Test, with his dismissal receiving criticism from Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box. He exclaimed, "Stupid, stupid, stupid." In a hilarious spoof, Pant can be seen hilariously copying Gavaskar.

During that famous commentary, Gavaskar said on ABC Sport, "Stupid, Stupid, STUPID! You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that. You missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that is your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. This is a stupid shot. This is letting your team down badly. You have to understand the situation as well.

"He should not be going in that [India's] dressing room, he should be going in the other dressing room," he added.

Pant's hilarious mimicry left social media in splits as fans took to X to pass their verdict. One fan wrote, "Hope Pant didn't feel bad about Gavaskar’s comment."

Pant was released by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, but he ended up becoming the most expensive player in history. Lucknow Super Giants purchased him for ₹27 crore in a mega-bidding war after DC failed to retain him as they had already used their RTM card.

During India's victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Pant warmed the bench in all games, with KL Rahul included in the playing XI as the designated wicketkeeper-batter.